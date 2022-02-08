Brescia shock: Lopez leaves, Inzaghi remains on the bench

Do you want to advertise on this site?

Resounding turnaround at Brescia: Inzaghi will remain at the helm of the team. The news is still brief but according to what Diego Lopez learns that he should have directed his first training today in the light of climate of dispute he would have decided to resign from his position towards him.

At 16.30 there will be a conference by the sporting director of Brescia Francesco Marroccu.

There news of Inzaghi’s exemption it was only Sunday. “The distance between our views was unbridgeable …” was the consideration of the president of the company, Massimo Cellino, sufficient to understand the reasons for the exoneration of the Piacenza technician, relieved from the post not without “suffering and pain”, as the same blue-white number one had wanted to underline.

To tip the scales on the decision to relieve Inzaghi from his position was the analysis of the results achieved so far by Brescia as a function of the game expressed. The choice of exemption came after draw of Cosenza.

After yesterday, marked by medical visits for the Uruguayan technician which seemed destined to return to the bench of the swallows for the third time, today the official announcement was expected. An announcement that in the light of the latest news seems destined to remain a dead letter. Even if after these last hectic hours at Brescia, nothing can be taken for granted.

