Brescia: Stefania Triva, mistress of Copan tampons, leader for over a billion

Leads Copan Spa, a company in which it holds 48% of the shares: the company exploded with Covid, famous for producing “flocked” tampons used all over the world to ascertain positivity and negativity. Forbes has estimated the assets: a figure to nine zeros

Brescia discovers a billionaire. Among the entrepreneurs who are writing the history of “made in Bs” emerges Stefania Triva, president and CEO of Copan spa (she is also vice president of Confindustria Bs with responsibility for Innovation and Digital Development): the company based in Brescia has carried out a key role during the Covid pandemic.

The company must be credited with having invented (in 2003) and placed on the market the “flocked” tampons, studded with tiny synthetic fibers: they have the advantage of releasing 80% of the sample taken from the nostrils of the subjects for assessment of the presence of the virus, while the classic non-flocked swabs “trap” they release only 20%.

Thanks to this innovation, Copan (founded in Mantua in 1979 by Stefania’s father, Giorgio Triva) has been a protagonist over the years, also to cope with emergencies.

To give an example, the swine flu pandemic (with the consequent request for material for virological analyzes) has allowed Copan to increase its revenues from 33 million euros in 2008 to 53 million in 2009. In other periods, the company has been able to conquer others international clients: his swabs are used by the FBI, Scotland Yard and investigators from various countries in forensic investigations, including Ris. But the “made in Brescia” swabs were also used by the French gendarmerie to identify the perpetrators of the terrorist attacks in Paris in 2015. 90% of production is destined abroad, except in the last two years, when the company’s efforts they have multiplied to supply hospitals in Northern Italy.





The headquarters of Copan spa, in Brescia

Thanks to the growth in performance, the value of Copan has grown exponentially in recent years and – according to the data – has made Stefania Triva a billionaire. The president, she owns 48% of the share capital of the spa, through ST Holding srl. The remaining 52% is held by Marimo Holding srl, whose shares are held by Stefania Giangiulio (33.32%) and by Francesca, Alessandro, Giorgio and Ilaria Triva, all owners of a 16.67% stake in the holding. According to analysts and the Forbes estimate, the value of Copan in the light of the latest results is around 2.1 billion euros (almost 2.5 billion dollars, depending on the fluctuation of the euro / dollar exchange rate). As a result, Stefania Triva’s assets exceed one billion euros.

In 2020 Copan produced 415 million tampons, more than double compared to the previous year, while now the Brescia spa, thanks to innovations and the extraordinary effort made, has reached the capacity to produce one billion tampons.





The flocked pads produced by Copan

Triva has also been included in Forbes’ 50 Over 50 Emea list – which celebrated the entrepreneur from Brescia – for 2022: it includes women who have achieved success after the age of 50. Among them also three other Italians, Maria Grazia Chiuri, artistic director of Dior, Barbara Jatta, director of the Vatican Museums and Donatella Versace, creative director of the fashion house.

Copan’s future is not just about tampons. As Forbes reports, the company already has a high-tech product to offer: an entire suite of machines and software that automates much of the lab processing, from urine tests to complex bacterial infections. This market, which is worth $ 5 billion a year, is much larger than that of tampons. A step in this direction is a machine that reduces the time to diagnose infections caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria by 80%. Tests can be completed in about four hours, and negative samples are automatically sent to the trash.