Brescia, surprisingly Inzaghi exonerated: Diego Lopez is back

The draw against the Cosenza 0-0 on Saturday 5 February cost Pippo the bench Inzaghi. The Brescia change coach: the patron Massimo Cellino made his decision. Diego returns in place of him Lopez, who has already coached the Lombards in 2020. A truly surprising choice: Brescia, 39 points, are only two points behind the first place, and had achieved the record for consecutive away wins in Serie B history (8). It is likely that the break is due to different technical views between the manager and the president.





The return of Lopez to Brescia

In Brescia, Lopez had signed in February 2020, but his history with the Lombards was rather troubled. Before, in fact, after a few months from his engagement, in the summer he had terminated his contract to give way to Delneri. Then, again in 2020, the new signing and the return to the team bench in October.





But even then, his experience lasted very little. In December, in fact, a new exemption was communicated (in its place Dionysius), this time with no other second thoughts. Until 6 February 2022, with Brescia in third place and with the aim of fighting until the end for promotion to Serie A.