Brescia tries, Virtus from another planet: ends 74-103

They tried Moss and companions, but the Virtus Bologna arrived at the Paladozza (albeit Belinelli’s orphan) it was really too much. There Germans he tried, after a first quarter on alternating current, to get back into the game. He did so by once again relying on Amedeo Della Valle. The Mitrou-Long “cage” worked. Weems and Teodosic (before being sent off) they rejected any comeback attempt by the Brescians, who clung to the game for 30 ‘. Now head to Reggio Emilia, a race within reach where the two points can restore oxygen after two consecutive stops.

The match report:

Brescia 74

Virtus Bologna 103

GERMANI BASKETBALL BRESCIA: Mitrou-Long 16, Della Valle 17, Petrucelli 10, Gabriel 6, Burns 9, Cobbins 7, Moss 3, Laquintana 5, Moore 1, Eboua, Parrillo, Djiya ne, Rodella. Coach Alessandro Magro

VIRTUS SEGAFREDO BOLOGNA: Pajola 8, Teodosic 15, Weems 22, Sampsom 9, Hervey 5, Cordinier 13, Mannion 9, Alibegovic 11, Jaiteh 11, Tessitori, Ruzzier, Ceron. Coach Sergio Scariolo

REFEREES: Michele Rossi from Anghiari (AR), Alessandro Nicolini from Bagheria (PA) and Marco Vita from Ancona

NOTE: Partials: 21-32, 45-56, 67-77. Two-pointers 12/30 Brescia, 29/40 Bologna. Threesomes 11/32 Brescia, 10/24 Bologna. Free throws: 17/21 Brescia, 15/19 Bologna. Rebounds: 32 (13 offensive) Brescia, 33 (7 offensive) Bologna. Assist: 15 Brescia, 20 Bologna. Balls recovered: 8 Brescia, 8 Bologna. Lost balls: 14 Brescia, 10 Bologna. Fouls committed: 20 Brescia, 19 Bologna. Fouls suffered: 17 Brescia, 20 Bologna. Players who came out with 5 fouls :. Technical foul to Teodosic at 21’15 “and 27’20” with consequent expulsion. Spectators 3.002

The quintets:

Brescia: Mitrou-Long, Della Valle, Moss, Gabriel, Burns. Coach Alessandro Magro

Virtus Bologna: Pajola, Teodosic, Sampson, Weems, Hervey. Coach Sergio Scariolo

Fourth period:

Ball in Ruzzier’s hand. GAME OVER

Alibegovic rounds 74-103

40 ‘One mistake after another. No more marks

Laquintana from below 74-100

Hervey from the arzo. Bologna quota 100

38 ‘Free also for Mitrou-Long 72-97

Mannion from the 70-97 bezel

36 ‘Hervey from below, Pajola recovers and gives Cordinier the 70-95 assist

Jaiteh from the 70-91 bezel

35 ‘Cordinier crushes in everse 70-90

Time out Germani, Virtus is on the run

Lanyard in open field 70-88

34 ‘Jaiteh’s lethal half-hook again. Bologna still escapes 70-86

Alibegovic from afar 70-84

33 ‘Jaiteh from below 70-81

Mitrou-Long replies from afar 70-79

31 ‘We return to the field with two points than the usual Weems 67-79

Third Period:

30 ‘Jaiteh from below 67-77

Petrucelli with the arrest and shooting 67-75

Weems is not wrong 65-75 on the line

29 ‘The triple from the captain 65-73

Mannion scores the new lead in double digits 62-73

Cobbins in tap in 62-71

28 ‘Weems to remove the chestnuts from the heat 60-71

It’s Moore’s turn on the line: one out of two 60-69

Della Valle does not capitalize

28 ‘Milos Teodosic sent off for double coach

Stopwatch lanyard is perfect 59-69

Finally Cobbins. The dunk of 59-67

Della Valle from the lunette 57-67

27 ‘Teodosic immediately puts a patch 56-67

Mitrou-Long of pure talent 56-65

26 ‘Inside Cobbins and Petrucelli for Burns and Moss

25 ‘The Genius. Milos Teodosic 54-65

24 ‘Another trip to the bezel for Naz. Two out of two 54-62

23 ‘Della Valle is a fury 52-62

This time Moss falls into Weems’ trap. Do it on the three-pointer. Three out of three 50-62

22 ‘Perfect assist from Moss, Burns only needs to bag 50-59

Technician for Teodosic. Della Valle transforms the free 48-59

Mitrou-Long with the time trial stopped 47-79

21 ‘Tedosic with the 45-59 torpedo

Second period:

Theodosic as an alien. 45-56

Still free for ADV. A perfect car. Brescia is still alive 45-54

20 ‘Della Valle from the line of charity: a guarantee 43-54

Petrucelli opens fire 41-54

19 ‘Weems with the thirteenth point of the day 38-54

Strength Pajola 38-52

18 ‘Reolica Burns 38-50

Sampson takes home the 36-50 iron

17 ‘Della Valle imitates him. Burns scores 36-48

Teodosic for Sampson. Two easy points 34-48

Alibegovic supports 34-46

16 ‘”Rifle” Petrucelli 34-44

Pajola to punish 31-44

15 ‘Petrucelli all the way 31-41

Laquintana with three free throws available: precise 29-41

14 ‘Cordinier from the media, Bologna escapes 26-41

Alibegovic from below 26-39

Shot of Burns 26-37

12 ‘Weems in open field 23-37

Cobbins crushes, Jaiteh imitates him 23-35

Cobbins catastrophe. Do it on offense

11 ‘Alibegovic on the line 21-33

First period:

Frittata di Laquintana just entered who gives Mannion two free throws at 21-32

Free for Cobbins (a disaster so far). One in two 21-30

10 ‘Mannion from afar 20-30

Cordinier sows all and scores by being fouled. Closed three-point game 20-27

Jaiteh from below 20-24

8 ‘Teodosic at the terminus 20-22

“The ignorant”! Della Valle hits 20-20 on the counterattack

7 ‘Pajola from the corner 17-20

Free (generous) coming for Jaiteh: 0/2

6 ‘Gabriel again, the missile of 17 all

It’s a shower of triples. First Weems, then Della Valle 14-17

Theodosic replies with the same coin 11-14

Draw. Gabriel from tre11-11

Still Sampson 8-11

4 ‘The machine gun is turned on! Triple 8-9

Sampson with the three-point game 5-9

3 ‘Mitrou-Long shortens 5-6

Sixth consecutive point of Weems 3-6

2 ‘Weems all alone from the 3-4 average

The Marchesino immediately replies from afar 3-2

1 ‘Weems to put the first points of the match 0-2

