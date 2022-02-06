Bresh’s 2022, one year after Angelina Jolie

Career started 10 years ago in 2012 with the release of his first mixtape Changesa project with which he entered the rap game, has come to collaborate in recent years in several projects of some of the components of Drilliguria, including Tedua and Izi, in addition to the participation in Amici My Mixtape, a project released in 2017 in freedowload together with Tedua, Nader Shah, Vaz Tè, Disme and III Rave.

With currently over a million monthly listeners on Spotify, in 2020 Bresh released May I help mehis first debut album under Major, a project containing multiple tracks that became hits, such as Porthole together with Rkomi o Para together with Tedua.

In July of the same year he released the Deluxe Edition containing six unreleased tracks with the featuring of Disme, Vaz Té, Giaime and Ketama 126.

After these successes, in July 2021 the rapper returns to the rap scene with his latest unreleased track Coffee and in 100S of Inoki with him and Disme.

What will Bresh’s next move be in this 2022 now? It’s been two years since his first album, the time has come for a new song and maybe a new hit like Angelina Jolie?

We will find out only in the next few months, in the meantime follow us for more news!