Brest. A Project X Paris boutique arrives at Coat Ar Gueven
A Project X clothing store will soon open in Brest, at the Coat-ar-Gueven shopping center.
The French ready-to-wear brand Project X Paris is settling in Brest. She will soon open a store in the Coat Ar Gueven shopping center, the date of which has not yet been made official. Born in 2015, Project X Paris has already opened around forty stores and has become known for its collaborations with stars such as Chris Brown, Orelsan, Aya Nakamura and Neymar.
