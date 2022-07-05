Brewery begins using bottles made in the country

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Dominican National Brewery launched a batch of more than 10 million beers in bottles produced locally.

The production of completely Dominican green bottles is now a reality, thanks to the signed agreement between Cervecería Nacional Dominicana and the Dominican company Caribbean Glass Industry.

As a result of this agreement, the revival of the local glass industry resulting in the production of the first containers that meet high international quality standards and that characterize the Dominican pride product: Cerveza Presidente.

After several months of hard work and detailed production testing process, Cervecería launched its flagship brand in Creole bottles.

This achievement was achieved through a process that has involved the integration of collaborators from both companies, which have validated, through 17 quality points, each of the technical specifications required by international standards of production for the manufacture of these bottles.

The vice president of the Dominican National Brewery, Luis Álvarez, delivered the first President beer in a purely Dominican bottle to the director of the Listín Diario, Miguel Franjul, during a visit to the media.

Suárez highlighted that “after challenging months, It fills us with pride to be able to say that we already have beers on the market with bottles produced 100% on Dominican soil and by 100% Dominican hands.

This great milestone represents one more step in reaching the goal of gradually increasing the availability of our beloved Presidente beer in every corner of the country.”

He explained that currently, the Caribbean Glass Industry reaches around 37.5% of the daily bottle production goalfrom what he said it will still take a few months of effort for the Glass factory can produce the quantities of bottles required by the current demand for beers, however he highlighted the hard work and commitment of the team.