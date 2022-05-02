Brewery in Mexico will return 10% in Bitcoin for the purchase of products through Binance accounts

The beer giant Grupo Modelo announced a 10% cashback program on the purchase of its beer. The program called “Cashback Model + Bitcoin”, consists of making the purchase of certain products to obtain the benefit and will only be available to consumers in Mexico.

The 10% discount in bitcoin is redeemable on one or more purchases, but only for the beer that is being promoted and will not be refundable, transferable or redeemable for other prizes or cash.

From their portal, they gave the instructions to be able to participate, which consists of buying their beer through their authorized e-commerce and the company’s team will send the information to make the purchase and the creation of the e-wallet. Apparently, the opening of the account will be done in Binance since, in the portal, it is indicated that the balance of the bitcoins earned “can be consulted in the Binance account” of the consumer. They even indicate that, if they do not have it, they support how to create it.

The dynamic was put into effect from April 29, 2022 to May 20, 2022 or exhaust the existence of the “incentive to grant” (bitcoin) and will have a validity time until exhausting the total of 200,000 MXN (an approximate amount of $10,000). It is also indicated that the participant will have 24 hours from the time the mail is received, to confirm receipt of the mail and, where appropriate, to send the information requested by the organizer, if the deadline has elapsed. established and if the winner does not confirm and send the requested information, he/she will lose all right to receive or claim the incentive.

