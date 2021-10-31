Brexit, British driving license alarm: those who are repatriated risk being left on foot

Listen to the audio version of the article

After the physical bottleneck at the borders at the beginning of the year, Brexit is causing another, bureaucratic one. In the queue, the many Europeans who had to return to their country of origin and have a driving license from the United Kingdom, no longer recognized in the EU. For this reason, they should take another one, retaking the exams. But they also take more than a year: the Covid emergency has sent offices all over Europe into a tailspin. And Italy is one of the countries with the longest lead times. Result: soon those who are repatriated risk being left on foot.

The rules and common sense

Common sense would say that retaking the exams is nonsense: we are talking about people who have proven themselves suitable according to the same European rules in force today. But, with Brexit, from a legal point of view their driving licenses have become non-EU citizens. And, as such, they are valid in a different State only for one year after the change of residence (in Italy, Article 135 of the Highway Code establishes this). The only concession: given the particular situation, Italy starts the year not from the change of residence, but from 1 January 2021, the date on which the license became non-EU (circular 300 / A / 3855/21/111/84 / 2/7, issued by the Ministry of the Interior on April 23).

After a year, it is necessary to have an EU driving license. And, for the many who were forced to leave the UK by the time the UK’s exit from the EU took effect (January 1, 2021), the year is running out.

The normal procedure is the same for new drivers: first the theory exam and then the practice exam. Then there are the consequent restrictions: in Italy, the speed and power limits of drivable cars and motorbikes and the doubling of the points to be deducted for infringements.

The tests are avoided if there is a reciprocity agreement between the country that issued the license and the country of new residence: the conversion of the driving license is enough, i.e. the issue of the license of the new state on the basis of the sole possession of the previous one. , if valid.