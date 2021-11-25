Brexit, French fishermen block freight traffic in ports and in the Channel Tunnel: they ask for licenses denied by London

The ‘fish war’ between the United Kingdom and France continues. The French National Fisheries Committee announced the blocking of freight traffic at the entrances to three ports of the Channel: Saint-Malo, Ouistreham and Calais. On the mainland, however, they will block the access of freight trucks to the terminal of the Channel Tunnel for a few hours. “We ask for the immediate solution of the dispute that opposes us to UK in the interpretation of the Brexit agreement, ”he said Gérard Romiti, chairman of the committee. “Our patience has limits, it has already been put to the test too much,” he added.

Theirs is a protest to ask for the swift concession from London of the licenses of post-Brexit fishing. In fact, a dispute is underway between the two countries on the subject: following the exit from the European Union, the United Kingdom denied them to about two-hundred of the four hundred French fishermen who had requested it.