Brexit has rekindled the fuse of Irish unification. And Brussels risks feeding it

The current clash between London and Brussels seems to be quiet regarding the Irish border, a confrontation that takes place against the backdrop of the resumption of subversive activity in Northern Ireland and which many had foretold. To understand what it is, you have to take a step back.

According to the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, the agreement that put an end to political violence between Protestant Unionists and Catholic separatists, there can be no real border between the two nations. The agreement recognized the uniqueness of the national identity of the Irish people, while maintaining two distinct political systems. It is undeniable that the membership of the United Kingdom and the Irish Republic in the European Union has facilitated this solution. Even though the UK has never been part of the Schengen area, de facto the principles of this agreement have been applied to the Irish internal border.

Brexit, however, changed this scenario by transforming the Irish internal border in one of the external borders of the European Union, to which, in principle, the same rules and controls as all other external borders should apply. To avoid this, in the Irish Protocol, this is the name of the agreement between London and Brussels, it was decided that Northern Ireland it would continue to abide by the rules and standards of the European Union in the field of products, thus avoiding blocking internal trade on the island.

However, the problem has arisen for imports from the United Kingdom, ie products that enter Northern Ireland from England, Scotland and Wales. For example: the EU requires the inspection of dairy products exported internally if they come from non-member countries, while for other products, such as sausages, importation into the European Union is prohibited.

To respect these rules a frontier had to be erected in the Irish Sea, between the United Kingdom and one of its members, Northern Ireland.

Controls, bans but above all the new bureaucratic procedures applied since the beginning of January, have had a negative impact on the economy of Northern Ireland, which, added to the problems of the Covid lockdown, have led to shortages of products, especially food. All this has awakened the nationalism of the Protestants, who have never endorsed the Irish protocol and who have repeatedly accused London of treating Northern Ireland as the poor relative of the United Kingdom.

The most extremist fringes of the old IRA, who call themselves “The True Wrath”, and who have never accepted the cessation of hostilities, immediately took advantage of these tensions to reactivate themselves. Thus, in the spring of 2021, in several cities of Northern Ireland they occurred new clashes.

Most of the participants were teenagers and even children as young as 12. It’s about the generation that didn’t grow up during the Troubles, the period of maximum political tension and violence in Northern Ireland, who, however, knows the details from the stories of his grandparents, parents and older siblings. This new generation lives in areas where poverty and unemployment remain high and where sectarian divisions have never been healed. The pandemic has superimposed new tensions on historical ones, tensions related to the economic damage of Covid, education disruptions and lockdown-induced boredom. This cocktail is very dangerous in an environment where political violence has been present for generations, and therefore is seen as a condition of normality.

This is the context in which the United Kingdom has suspended customs controls in the Irish Sea, sparking the ire of Brussels, which has threatened to close the Irish internal border. Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, which backed Brexit, asked Boris Johnson to activate article 16, which allows both parties to suspend controls for reasons of national interest. If that happened, the specter of hard Brexit would become a reality.

The view in Brussels is that the UK is trying to use Article 16 as a back door to delete any parts of the protocol that they don’t like. And therefore the attitude is hostile. And this is a big problem because, as the Irish Protocol is structured, it doesn’t work. The reason is soon said, the EU has been committed from the beginning to a political solution based on maintaining the alignment of Northern Ireland with the single market and the customs union of the European Union. This interpretation places North-South cooperation at the center of the Irish Protocol, both of an institutional nature and of a political, economic, social, agricultural and security nature. For all intents and purposes, in this way, the integration of Northern Ireland into the United Kingdom was excluded in all these areas.

The vision of the European Union is one-dimensional, unbalanced and provides a deeply flawed picture of the agreement. And this explains why the Protestant political forces of Ulster see the Protocol as the instrument through which Dublin it could unify the island with the support of Brussels. This is the fuse that has rekindled the fire of political violence, a fire that must be extinguished immediately.