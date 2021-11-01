Business

Brexit, Ryanair contemplates farewell to the English Stock Exchange: “Limited trading with the ban on the purchase of our shares by UK citizens”

After Brexit Ryanair meditates farewell to the City. The management of the company low cost Irish is considering a farewell to London Stock Exchange due to a “significant reduction in trade” during the year and in line with a “general trend in trading on shares of EU companies after Brexit“. The same company made it known in a note that accompanied the dissemination of the accounts of the first half of 2021-22 in which it is indicated that “the primary listing on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin offers shareholders the highest degree of protection, including compliance with the corporate governance code of the United Kingdom “.

According to Ryanair, the reduction in trading in EU company securities on the London Stock Exchange “is potentially more acute for Ryanair following the extension to British citizens of the ban in progress for some time for non-EU citizens to buy its shares as a result of Brexit “. Hence the decision of the board of Ryanair to “evaluate the effects of the withdrawal of the standard quotation from the London Stock Exchange (Lse)“.

As for the half-year accounts, Ryanair saw i passengers more than double (+ 128%) per share 39.1 million customers. Growth from 72 to 79% the flight load index, while revenues increased 83% to 2.15 billion euros. Up 63% to 2.2 billion i operating costs, the net loss fell from 411 to 48 million.

While it is “difficult for the company to provide a comprehensive forecast for the entire year”, it nevertheless believes it can reach “quota 100 million passengers, also depending on the winter rates “, with an estimated operating loss between” 100 and 200 million euros “. Figures that will depend “on the performance of the vaccination campaign, excluding non-adverse developments of the pandemic from COVID-19“. Ryanair therefore reiterated that it expects to return to pre-Covid profitability in the year ending March 2023.

Istat, GDP increased by 2.6% in the third quarter: growth achieved for 2021 at 6.1%

