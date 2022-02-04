Brexit, the Northern Irish first minister resigns in protest

Listen to the audio version of the article

Northern Ireland Prime Minister Paul Givan stepped down to protest post-Brexit trade rules the day after one of his colleagues attempted to stop some checks on goods arriving from Britain, which was criticized by the UK. European Union and Ireland. There is therefore a risk of reopening one of the hottest fronts of the post-Brexit discussion.

As part of its Brexit deal, Britain had in fact agreed with the European Union a document known as the Northern Ireland Protocol, which aims to avoid border controls between Britain-governed Northern Ireland and a member of Ireland. ‘EU. But in fact the protocol created a “border” in the Irish Sea for goods moving into the province from Great Britain. This alarmed several pro-British exponents, and prompted London to try to rewrite the agreement it signed before leaving the EU in 2020.

Many controls have not yet entered into force

Most of the checks on goods from Great Britain have not yet been implemented as London and Brussels try to rework the agreement that entered into force last year. For example, an order from Northern Ireland’s agriculture minister Edwin Poots – which the minister says will become operational in the next few days – will only apply to agri-food inspections.

Companies trading between England and Northern Ireland have in fact told their employees to continue to follow current rules, regardless of whether checks are carried out or not. Northern Ireland retail consortium director Aodhán Connolly compared the situation to that of a motorist who has been advised to insure his car, even though the chances of being stopped by the police are very slim.

Impasse on the Protocol

London and Brussels have been in talks for months to resolve the impasse over the Protocol. The EU has proposed cutting customs practices in half and reducing food controls by 80%, but Britain wants to go further. Boris Johnson’s Government Foreign Minister Liz Truss, Britain’s latest Brexit negotiator, said last month that, in fact, “there is still a deal to be done,” while her counterpart, the Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, would like to reach an agreement by the end of February before the start of the electoral campaign in Northern Ireland, where he will vote in May.