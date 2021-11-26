Brexit, the protest of French fishermen in the Channel continues: ferries stopped and access to the Eurotunnel blocked

Before the freight traffic, now i ferries. The protest of the French fishermen in the canal of the Sleeve, which in the port of Calais have stopped the connections that guarantee maritime movements with the Great Britain. They want to get the fishing licenses which London denies as a result of Brexit. Paris had asked for more 400, but the UK has granted about the goal.

According to reports from the Agence France-Presse, 5 fishing boats arrived from the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer block access at the port of Calais: the operation is expected to last an hour and a half, as part of the national action day of French fishermen which began in Saint-Malo. Here the blockade lasted about an hour, from 8 to 9: a dozen fishing boats participated in the operation, activating smoke bombs.

Meanwhile, in the early afternoon, another group started blocking the access of freight trucks to the terminal of theEurotunnel, the Channel Tunnel in northern France. On board several dozen vans and cars, the fishermen stopped the access link to the terminal on the French side. An operation announced in the past few hours, which is also part of the national action day. A queue of waiting trucks was formed: the blockade should last two hours. The president of the regional fisheries commission, Olivier Lepretre, called today’s blockades “a warning shot”.