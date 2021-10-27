Brian Armstrong: Ripple is fine in the case against the SEC

Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong believes Ripple is doing better than expected in its case against the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). He shared his sentiments through a tweet on Oct. 26, saying the case made it clear to the regulator that attacking the crypto sector is politically unpopular because such actions harm consumers.

In his tweet, Armstrong shared a link to a report offering updates on the case. The publication notes that the SEC sued Ripple and two of its officials in December 2020 without considering a potential backlash.

The Ripple case seems to be going better than expected. Meanwhile the SEC is realizing that attacking crypto is politically unpopular (because it harms consumers). https://t.co/ePLnbqNLwU – Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) October 26, 2021

As a result, Ripple’s legal team turned the tide on the SEC, bringing it on trial in the pre-trial stage. The legal team reportedly pointed out that the financial supervisor has issued conflicting and confusing guidelines on cryptocurrency regulation.

Providing an example of such contradictory information, Ripple’s team noted that William Hinman, the former director of the SEC’s Corporate Finance Division, said that Ethereum (ETH / USD) is not a security despite its business model resembling. to XRP, Ripple’s native cryptocurrency.

Through Hinman’s deposition, Ripple’s legal team tried to prove the SEC wrong for claiming that the company and its two executives, Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen, were engaged in a sale of unregistered securities. With such small wins, Ripple has taken the crypto community by storm, which believes this case will be instrumental in shaping the regulatory framework of the cryptocurrency industry.

The XRP community requires Coinbase to relist the coin

This news comes after a group of XRP holders filed a motion to intervene in the Ripple and SEC case, claiming they suffered losses after the effect of the lawsuit saw major exchanges, including Coinbase, remove the token. Although this motion was rejected, US District Judge Analisa Torres granted six movants the status of friends curiae (friends of the court) earlier this month.

As curiae friends, the movants were given the opportunity to offer opinions on specific legal issues of the case. The efforts of the six movements saw Armstrong wondering if the SEC actually seeks to protect cryptocurrency investors, considering that the same investors were against it.

In a subsequent tweet, the Coinbase admin has declared:

The irony is that the people they are supposed to protect are the ones who attack them.

With Armstrong declaring support for Ripple and its executives in the case, the XRP community urged him to ask Coinbase to put XRP back as its way of supporting the ecosystem.

Prior to this, Garlinghouse voiced his views at the DC Fintech Week virtual conference, stating that the SEC helped ETH outperform XRP (XRP / USD) as the second-most capitalized cryptocurrency. At the moment, XRP has dropped 8% in the past 24 hours to change hands at $ 1.02 (£ 0.74).