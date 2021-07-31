Brian Austin Green, after Megan Fox the new girlfriend is the dancer Sharna Burgess

After the separation from Megan Fox, the actor has found love again. She is 35 years old and is the professional dancer of the American version of “Dancing with the Stars”

New love for Brian Austin Green (PHOTO). The star of “Beverly Hills 90210” seems to have forgotten his ex-wife Megan Fox, now happy together with the rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Brian Austin Green, the new love is Sharna Burgess The relationship between the 47-year-old actor and the dancer has been going on since Christmas. The two were paparazzi in Hawaii, at the beach, during a kiss that confirmed the story so definitively. Smiles, hugs and cuddles: from the images published by the American media it seems that Brian has forgotten his ex-wife Megan Fox. As reported by MailOnline, the two have stayed at the Four Seasons, the same place where Brian married Megan. “They had a great time on the island,” said a source from E! News. The insider explained that the two spent “an incredible time in heaven”. The choice of location is not accidental: “Brian wanted to take her to one of his favorite places” the source revealed again. “They spent a lot of time in the pool and at the beach, where they kissed, hugged and walked holding hands.”

deepening



Brian Austin Green: “With Megan (Fox) it’s a terrible situation” The couple was first spotted at the Los Angeles airport, just weeks after Sharna’s statement, which revealed to Us Weekly that it was “no longer on the market.” To the magazine the dancer revealed that have a frequentation “very new, it’s still about appointments. We don’t call it a ‘relationship’.” No problem for the age difference of 12 years: Brian’s ex-wife, Megan Fox, is 13 years younger than the actor, who last year dated model Maxim Tina Louise, 39 years old. Loading... Advertisements

But who is Sharna Burgess? The dancer is Australian, from Wagga Wagga, is 35 years old and attended the opening ceremony of the 2000 Olympic Games as a dancer. At the age of 18 she moved to London to perfect her dance studies, then moved to the United States and continued to work on Broadway and Los Angeles.

Brian Austin Green, the breakup with Megan Fox deepening



Brian Austin Green on a possible return with Megan Fox Megan Fox she officially filed for divorce in Thanksgiving Week, six months after announcing her separation. The star of “Transformers” had already asked for the divorce from the ex in 2015, but eventually the two were back together. Just three days before applying for the final divorce, Megan made her own debut on the red carpet along with his current partner, rapper Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly. Brian and Megan have been married since 2010 and are the parents of three children: Noah, eight years old, Bodhi, six and Journey, four. Meta: After the separation from Megan Fox, the actor has found love again. She is 35 years old and is the professional dancer of the American version of “Dancing with the Stars”.