Brian Austin Green and Meghan Fox, back in crisis? The social post of him

It pulls again air of crisis between Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox and this time the former David Silver of Beverly Hills 90210 he did not send them to tell his wife, posting via social media a seemingly cryptic message that, in reality, says much more than you could imagine.

It all started from a series of photos depicting the actress in the Aston Martin of Machine Gun Kelly to the registry office Colson Baker, rapper, actor and colleague on the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass, which began filming in Puerto Rico just before the lockdown, last March, and is currently at a standstill like all film productions.

The two, according to reports from TMZ the first magazine to publish the offending images, they would stop first to get food in a restaurant and then in a café. However, it is not the only clue to trigger the gossip. Megan and MGK had already been faces together, and for a few months the actress no longer wears faith. Brian, in short, would have lost his temper only after the last lap in the car.



“Sooner or later butterflies get bored of staying too long on a flower. They begin to feel suffocated. The world is big and they want to experience it. Phrase that fans have not escaped, so much so that many have asked the actor for confirmation of the reference to his wife. Others, on the other hand, have limited themselves to appreciating its class. No official response, at least for now, from Megan, her latest post on Instagram it dates back to two months ago and has nothing to do with the family. That the two actors are at loggerheads again?

The last public outing together dates back to December 2019, when they had attended an event in Los Angeles, five years after the last time on a red carpet as a couple. In between, many moments of difficulty. In 2015, the announcement of divorce had arrived, surprisingly, after five years of marriage and two children, Noah, 8, and Bodhi, 6, who in 2016, after the reunion, were joined by Journey.

The crisis, revealed sources close to the couple at the time, was due to the fact that the two were his different plans. Very launched into her career (Fox was taken from the films about the Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles released in 2014 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows of 2016) decidedly far from Hollywood, Green, who after the youthful success has no longer had roles of particular importance and who prefers a more familiar life. Today, the latest news about them does not seem to bode well. We just have to wait.

