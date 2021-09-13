Brian Austin Green does not resign with Megan Fox: “Never say never”

Peace signals. Brian Austin Green, during a recent Instagram direct, he spent words to honey for his ex-wife Megan Fox, effectively leaving the door open to any future rapprochement: «Never say never», said the historical actor of Beverly Hills 90210. “I believe life is like a path that at times we walk alone, at other times together with a person, eyes to eyes“.

The problem is that Megan seems to have decided to run across his path along with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, to the registry office Colson Baker. “I haven’t met him yet, but I’ve heard some negative stories concerning him, ”Brian revealed. Which then suffered correct shot: «Honestly, I’ve also heard many bad stories about me, most of which invented. So I don’t express myself ».

In short, Brian was keen to point out comand bear no grudge against Machine Gun Kelly. And indeed, he really hopes to see the ex-partner happy with him: «It must be there that governs our actions happiness»Said the star of Hollywood. “Megan and I had an extraordinary one 15-year reportthe. Now we are both doing what it makes us happier“.

“It’s not about lack of responsibility or little love towards sons“. Yes, because during their love story Brian and Megan had three children, Noah Shannon (7), Bodhi Ransom (6), and Journey River (3). A few days ago the actor posted on Instagram his own photos of his children – in controversy with a post of the ex-wife together with the new partner – and wrote: “My heart is theirs“.

On the other hand it is not certain first time than Brian and Megan they quarrel blatantly to then make peace. In 2015 they even announced the break up, only to rejoin some time later. Who knows that history may not repeat.

