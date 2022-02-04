Brian Austin Green is expecting a child after Megan Fox: who is the girlfriend

After goodbye with Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green he is ready to become a father again. The former performer of David Silver in Beverly Hills 90210 already has four sonsborn from his previous marriage to the famous actress and from another relationship. Brian’s girlfriend is Sharna Burgess, known in the United States for soon taking part in Dancing with the Stars, the American version of Dancing with the Stars. The dancer is pregnant and expecting her first child. Their dating began just five months after Green confirmed his separation from Fox, to whom he has been linked for about ten years.

The couple was photographed in Hawaii where the beautiful Sharna showcases hers baby bump, delighted to expand the family with the actor. While he gently touches her belly from behind her, they look at each other smiling and in love with her. And the news about the arrival of another child for Brian Austin Green comes a month after Megan Fox’s engagement to Machine Gun Kelly, who have been a steady couple for nearly two years. A source, about a month ago, revealed a People that the actor has no hard feelings towards his ex-wife.

He and Megan filed the divorce decree on October 15 and it will soon be finalized. They have decided to maintain a good relationship for their parents with great maturity three children Journey River, Bodhi Ransom and Noah Shannon. “They are strictly co-parents”, the source had added. Brian is now happy alongside his Sharna Burgess and has now definitively archived his love story with Megan Fox.

Last October they celebrated their first anniversary. The actor wrote on Instagram for the occasion: “1 year in which he accepted me in a way that I have never been loved before”. The dancer had said that their first meeting took place in a bar, after which there were various appointments.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess in the various interviews they have always appeared super accomplices and in love. The presence of a son it will only be able to enrich their days more.

She is a 35-year-old Australian ballroom dancer and became known to the world when she was only 15, taking part in the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in 2000. She is currently part of the cast of the professional corps de ballet. Dancing With The Stars.