Brian Austin Green laughs on Instagram after megan Fox’s photo with Machine Gun Kelly

Brian Austin Green preferred to throw it on laughter after receiving several attacks via Instagram compared to the last post shared. Fans of the couple defended the actress and her new boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly when they read that the accompanying mood to a nice photo album of their three children, “Painfully beautiful guys…… My heart is yours”, was the same one that the actress had chosen for the first social photo with her rapper partner.

Brian Austin Green he preferred to throw it on laughter after receiving several attacks via Instagram compared to the last post shared. Fans of the couple defended the actress and her new boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly when they read that the accompanying mood to a nice photo album of their three children was the same that the actress had chosen for the first social photo with her rapper partner. “A terrible situation, we are taking it in the best possible way, day after day”, said the actor recently, who certainly had not been stuck in a corner to witness the idyll of love of his ex with another.

The same mood for photos with different meanings

“Painfully handsome guy…… My heart is yours” said the caption of the black and white image in front of the mirror that Megan and Kelly had given to the followers and became “Painfully beautiful guys …… My heart is yours” in that of the former face of Beverly Hills, who will have specially chosen the same words to somehow prick his ex-wife. In the photo album shared on Instagram there are Fox’s three children: Bodhi, six years old, Journey, four, and Noah, seven, and there is also 18-year-old Kassius, had from his previous relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil.

Laughter at the vitriolic comments of followers

“”Your children are more mature than you”” Instagram user

A user in the comments is preparing to comment: “Now we know why he broke up with you. Your children need to be more mature than you are. Go on your way” and another added “Someone is crazy. Kells would shout at that old str****”. In both cases the actor responded with a laugh with tears and completely glissated on the nature of his social gesture. The couple filed for divorce last May after 11 years of marriage citing “irreconcilable differences” and both had stated they had an amicable separation and that for the sake of their children they would remain united. In addition, it was he himself who pointed out that he would not in any way want Megan and Kelly to be seen as “bad guys” or for him to be a “victim”.

Brian Austin Green divorces Megan Fox: “I was shocked”, she would attend Machine Gun Kelly