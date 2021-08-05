Brian Austin Green, love with Sharna Burgess: Megan Fox forgotten

Brian Austin Green (47 years), after having definitively closed the marriage chapter with Meghan Fox (the two divorced and had three children together, Noah, Bodhi and Journey aged 9, 7 and 5), she found love and serenity alongside the 35-year-old dancer Sharna Burgess, known face of Dancing with the Stars of the stars and stripes version. The Los Angeles star has declared to the world his new sentimental journey with the young Australian through an Instagram post published by the latter. The news does not come entirely unexpectedly.

Some time ago People magazine had whispered that the spark had gone off between Brian and Sharna, telling of a very romantic new year’s eve spent in the paradise on earth of the islands Hawaii. In the draft gossipparo it was also added that the two had been seeing each other in secret for a few weeks. “They have a lot of fun”, the ‘pink’ icing disclosed by People. Now we have gone from gossip to confirmation: what love it is!

Sharna Burgess, who is Brian Austin Green’s new girlfriend

Sharna Burgess is a smooth dancer born in Australia 35 years ago and currently part of the professional corps de ballet of Dancing With the Stars. At the age of only 15 he participated in the opening ceremony of the 2000 Olympic Games. As soon as she was of age she flew to London. In the English capital she continued her dance studies. Then she landed in the States where she walked the Broadway scenes in New York and then flew to Los Angeles. And this is where he bewitched the former star of Beverly Hills 90210.

Megan Fox and Brian had given the impression that they could last “forever”. Everything seemed to lead to believe that their marriage it was fabulous, without any hitches whatsoever. But fairy tales do not exist, as is known. So after ten years of union the cold shower: the couple broke out. Already in 2015 they had had several problems, so much so that the separation came.

The shards of the report, however, were put back together; the two stars tried again, but it didn’t work. In the summer of 2020 the divorce was made official. There would have been no lack of rusts. Sources quoted by Us Weekly said the former spouses would make mutual requests for alimony for sons, of which the plaintiff requested the joint custody. Today Megan is happy alongside rapper Machine Gun Kelly.