Brian Austin Green reacted to Vanessa Marcil’s comment

The problems between Brian Austin Green and his ex-partner Vanessa Marcil sting and spread. the actor of “Beverly Hills 90210” criticized Vanessa Marcil after learning her alleged version of the custody battle over her son Kassius Lijah Green, now 20, Just Jared noted.

“I just heard my ex say that I spent years taking her to court and asking for child support. How was I the defendant then? », Brian wrote in his stories of his Instagram account.

Included in the capture is court documents that appeared to show Marcil, 53, as the petitioner and Green as the defendant.

As will be remembered before Green married Megan Fox in 2010 and was the father of three children, the actor was engaged to Vanessa, who was also in the series “Beverly Hills 90210”. The relationship lasted four years between 1999 and 2003. In 2002 he welcomed his first child, Kassius.

And in 2006, the former couple began their legal battle for full custody of their son Kassius. According to Just Jared, Vanessa alleged in 2018 that Austin cut off his relationship with her son a few years after marrying Fox.

In 2018, Vanessa claimed that Kassius, who was 16 at the time, had not seen his father in almost five years. She also claimed that Brian and his then-wife Megan tried to gain full custody of Kassius.

Green did not comment on Marcil’s allegations at the time. A year later, the then-teenager visited his father on the set of 90210 in Vancouver, Canada. “We are staying here for a while,” Kassius wrote via Instagram in July 2019. “I am here for a week.”

After that meeting, Vanessa hinted that her ex was on good terms with her son. “My son was finally invited back into his father’s life and was finally able to meet his younger brother and finally see his other two brothers again. My son is an amazing older brother too,” the actress wrote in a 2020 post.

Green shares three children: Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, with Fox. Also, three-month-old Zane with girlfriend Sharna Burgess.