Brian Austin Green will be a dad for the fifth time

C.stage olpo. And while the world seems all focused on his ex-wife’s every move – Meghan Fox35, now linked to the singer Machine Gun Kelly31 – Brian Austin Green48, hush hush, carry on his relationship with his new partner, Sharna Burgess36.

Not only that: in a few months, the woman will also give birth to their first heir.

After having the first born Kassius Lijah by the actress Vanessa Marcilborn on March 30, 2002, exactly 20 years later the actor of Beverly Hills 90210 he has also put his fifth son in the works. In between there were the three children had by Meghan, that is Noah Shannonborn in 2012, Bodhi Ransomin 2014 and Journey Riverin 2016.

The couple was pinched on the beach in Maui, Hawaii, in affectionate attitudes, and Brian Austin Green he never missed an opportunity to kiss the tummy – the woman could be al third or fourth month – of his partner, happy with the attentions of the actor.

The American producer and professional dancer of Dancing With the Stars they are together for more than one year: in fact, it dates back to last Januaryformalization of the relationship via an Instagram post posted by the woman, in which the two share a kiss (below).

Brian and Megan have filed the divorce decree on October 15 last and will soon be finalized. It seems that, after a period of initial rush, they have now established a good relationship especially for the serenity of their three boys.

Commenting on an Instagram post that sees him kissing his girlfriend, with the caption “It’s been a long time since I was with someone with whom you can really share your life“, Fox herself said”gratefulFor Sharna’s entry into her ex’s life.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

When Megan met Machine Gun Kelly in 2020, on the set of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass, was already in a crisis for some time with Brian. The two also broke up for a while, then the couple got back together in 2015. But five years later she filed for divorce, freeing both of them from a relationship that it didn’t make them happier time ago. And soon she will marry her “bad boy”.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED