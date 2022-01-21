Brian Cox Clarifies Comments On Johnny Depp | Cinema

Brian Cox clarifies his comments on Johnny Depp

Brian Cox is currently on the crest of the wave partly thanks to the acclaimed HBO Succession series (HERE IS OUR CARD), partly because he is also involved in the promotion of his memoir, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat.

The BAFTA Scotland, Golden Globe and Emmy award-winning actor recently had some arguments due to his statement on Johnny Depp, an actor in his opinion overrated. The judgment came on the sidelines of the story of when he rejected the role, then went to Jonathan Pryce, of the Governor in the Pirates of the Caribbean saga. Speaking of Depp, Brian Cox had said, among other things, that praise him for a performance like that of Edward scissor hands in which he did nothing and it was all a matter of make-up and wigs it made no sense at all.

In a new interview with Yahoo, the Scottish actor returned to the subject by explaining:

Some people have accused me of disrespecting, even though, in reality, I don’t disrespect anyone in this profession because I know how difficult it is. Now, I may have reservations about someone’s talent, but I certainly don’t disrespect them. And my reservations about Johnny Depp are minimal. You know, I think it’s exaggerated at times, but I also think he did some very high quality performances. Some of his works are truly extraordinary.

What do you think of Brian Cox’s clarifications regarding his previous statements about Johnny Depp? If you are registered with BadTaste + you can have your say in the comments box below the article!

The BadTaste editorial team is also on Twitch!