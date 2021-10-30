News

Brian Cox considers Johnny Depp an “overrated” actor

Actor Brian Cox claims that Johnny Depp’s acting is like that “Exaggerated and overrated”

Brian Cox criticized several Hollywood stars in his new autobiography, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, included Johnny Depp. One of the characteristics of Depp that most drives his fans crazy is his ability to transform himself into many different characters, a skill not to be underestimated for the actors. Well, it seems that Cox doesn’t like this peculiarity at all!

The actor is currently starring in the hit HBO series Succession – recently renewed for a season 4 – where he plays sour-tongue tycoon Logan Roy. It seems Roy has infected Cox with his wit, as the star has targeted several prominent personalities from the entertainment world, including a director like Quentin Tarantino and an actor like Steven Seagal, just to name a couple.

Here is what he wrote about Johnny Depp: “Even though I’m sure he’s a nice person, as an actor he’s so over the top, so overrated. I mean, Edward Scissorhands… let’s face it, if they put your hands like this and your makeup is pale and scarred, you don’t have to do anything! And in fact he didn’t. And after that role, he did less and less “. Cox also recounted how he turned down the opportunity to star opposite Depp in the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean. He said no to the role of governor, which ultimately went to Jonathan Pryce.

In addition to criticism, Cox’s book also contained a lot of praise for characters like Alan Rickman and Morgan Freeman. In short, he has not written a book full of criticisms aimed at colleagues! The actor started acting in the 1960s and has been very prolific in both film and television ever since. Among his most famous works we remember Braveheart, Troy, The Bourne Identity And Zodiac.

Read also Johnny Depp in Rome: they treated me as a “product”, I wanted to be Bugs Bunny

