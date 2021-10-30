Brian Cox criticizes Tarantino and Johnny Depp | Cinema

he has signed a new book, his autobiography Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, which is already causing a lot of discussion for its content.

The actor discussed the work of some outspoken colleagues, including Steven Seagal, “ridiculous in life as well as on screen“. He then defined David Bowie “a thin guy, not particularly good as an actor. Better as a pop star, that’s for sure“.

Quentin Tarantino?

I find his work mendacious, it is all appearance. Narrative strategies instead of effective depth. Style where there should be substance. Pulp Fiction I couldn’t watch it all. That said, if the phone rang, I would answer it.

As for Johnny Depp He admitted:

I mean, let’s talk about Edward scissor hands and let’s face it… if you arrive on set with those hands, pale, with scars on your face, you don’t need to do much else. And he didn’t do anything, so he did even less.

Instead he dispensed great words for other colleagues: Keanu Reeves, which defined a “improved finder over the years” And Alan Rickman:

One of the sweetest, kindest, most affable and incredibly intelligent men I have ever met. Before being an actor he was the graphic designer and in fact he brought his fine precision like a laser to his work as an actor.

