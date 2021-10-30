News

Brian Cox criticizes Tarantino and Johnny Depp | Cinema

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee38 mins ago
0 6 1 minute read
Loading...
Advertisements

Brian Cox he has signed a new book, his autobiography Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, which is already causing a lot of discussion for its content.

The actor discussed the work of some outspoken colleagues, including Steven Seagal, “ridiculous in life as well as on screen“. He then defined David Bowiea thin guy, not particularly good as an actor. Better as a pop star, that’s for sure“.

Quentin Tarantino?

I find his work mendacious, it is all appearance. Narrative strategies instead of effective depth. Style where there should be substance. Pulp Fiction I couldn’t watch it all. That said, if the phone rang, I would answer it.

As for Johnny Depp He admitted:

I mean, let’s talk about Edward scissor hands and let’s face it… if you arrive on set with those hands, pale, with scars on your face, you don’t need to do much else. And he didn’t do anything, so he did even less.

Instead he dispensed great words for other colleagues: Keanu Reeves, which defined a “improved finder over the years” And Alan Rickman:

One of the sweetest, kindest, most affable and incredibly intelligent men I have ever met. Before being an actor he was the graphic designer and in fact he brought his fine precision like a laser to his work as an actor.

What do you think of the words of Brian Cox? Tell us in the comments!

Source

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements
Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee38 mins ago
0 6 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Sky Cinema Halloween: ready for the scariest marathon of the year?

1 week ago

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and that final embrace that embarrassed Emma Watson

September 30, 2021

Bad episode for Jack Nicholson: shocked fans

September 9, 2021

Denzel Sweet Bakery & More opens in Milan

September 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button