Brian Cox freewheeling on the “overrated” Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean and Game of Thrones

Also Brian Cox has published a memoir of his. In Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, the Autopsy lead actor revealed that he had turned down high-ranking projects, including Game of thrones and Pirates of the Caribbean, and gave a strongly negative rating on Johnny Depp.

Judging from the previews published on Esquire, the memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat – out in the United States on January 18 – will offer very interesting statements! Brian Cox, for example, has revealed that he has refused to take part in some top-notch projects, including the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and Game of Thrones. In this regard, Cox stated: “I am often asked if I was offered a role in Game of Thrones – because they offered it to every other asshole – and the answer is, yes, I had to be a king named Robert Baratheon, who apparently died when he was uploaded by a boar in season 1. I know very little about this series so I can’t tell you if he was an important character or not, and I’m not going to google him. “.

Regarding Game of Thrones, the actor continued: “Why did I refuse? Well, Game of Thrones became a huge success and everyone involved made an absolute fortune, of course. But when I was offered the role I mentioned, the money wasn’t that much, Plus, I’d get busted pretty soon, so I wouldn’t have any of the benefits of the long-term effects of a hit streak where your salary goes up with each passing season. So I gave up, and Mark Addy was instead. gored by the wild boar “.

Finally, Brian Cox revealed that he refused to take part in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as well. In this regard, the actor told: “I turned up my nose for the role of Governor in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, a role that was ultimately played by Jonathan Pryce. The guy who directed the film was Gore Verbinski, with whom I did The Ring, and he’s a lovely guy. I’m sorry I turned down that role because it would have been a gold mine. That, however, was the most ungrateful part available and, on top of that, I would have had to do one movie after another and I would have missed all the other beautiful things I’ve done “.

Finally, Cox also gave his opinion on Johnny Depp, the absolute protagonist of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The actor said: “Depp is so inflated and overrated! I mean, let’s look at Edward Scissorhands. Let’s face it, if you show up with hands like that and a trick like that, you don’t have to do anything. And he didn’t. And later on, he has done even less. But people love him. Or loved him. Today they don’t love him that much anymore, of course. “.