Brian Cox freewheeling on the “overrated” Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean and Game of Thrones (On Saturday 15 January 2022) In his memoir Brian Cox has revealed that he has turned down projects such as The throne from swords And pirates of the caribbean and gave a negative rating on Johnny Depp. Also Brian Cox posted a memoir of his. In Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, the Autopsy lead actor revealed that he had turned down high-ranking projects, including The throne from swords And pirates of the caribbean, and gave a strongly negative rating on Johnny Depp. Judging from the previews published on Esquire, the memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat – out in the United States on January 18 – will offer very interesting statements! Brian Cox, for example, … Read on movieplayer

spencerwannabe : Brian Cox but so good – Daxest : I don't understand how it's possible to prefer Jeremy Strong to Brian Cox in all these #Succession awards – badtasteit : #GameOfThrones: #BrianCox reveals why he turned down the role of Robert Baratheon – fbm_charlie : Brian Cox turning down the part in GOT because he would have had low pay sends the same vibes as Logan Roy, however – Wondergwarts : For the third season I would always premiere Jeremy Strong in leading because I think he was very good, but c …







