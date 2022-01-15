News

Brian Cox freewheeling on the overrated Johnny Depp

Brian Cox freewheeling on the “overrated” Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean and Game of Thrones (On Saturday 15 January 2022) In his memoir Brian Cox has revealed that he has turned down projects such as The throne from swords And pirates of the caribbean and gave a negative rating on Johnny Depp. Also Brian Cox posted a memoir of his. In Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, the Autopsy lead actor revealed that he had turned down high-ranking projects, including The throne from swords And pirates of the caribbean, and gave a strongly negative rating on Johnny Depp. Judging from the previews published on Esquire, the memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat – out in the United States on January 18 – will offer very interesting statements! Brian Cox, for example, …Read on movieplayer

