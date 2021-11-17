Brian Cox makes his directorial debut with the family drama Glenrothan

At the age of 75, star Brian Cox prepares to direct his first film, the family drama Glenrothan, a love letter to his Scotland.

The Succession star, Brian Cox, is preparing to make his directorial debut at 75 in family drama Glenrothan, described as a love letter to his native Scotland.

Set against the backdrop of Glenrothan, a thriving Scottish Highland town known for its distilleries, the film will tell the story of two brothers who reunite in their homeland. The last time they spoke was on the day of their mother’s funeral when, following a violent argument with his father, the younger of the two left their home in the Highlands for America. Forty years later, the brothers finally reunite, back on Scottish soil, in the village that houses the family business, Glenrothan Distillery.

Created by Scottish actor and writer David Ashton and co-written with screenwriter Jeff Murphy, Glenrothan is in development with Lionsgate and Nevision.

Brian Cox is currently engaged in the third season of the Succession series, about the dysfunctional Roy family, owners of Waystar RoyCo, a global media and entertainment conglomerate, who are fighting for control of the company amid uncertainty about the health of the family patriarch ( Cox).