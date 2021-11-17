News

Brian Cox makes his directorial debut with the family drama Glenrothan

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read

At the age of 75, star Brian Cox prepares to direct his first film, the family drama Glenrothan, a love letter to his Scotland.

The Succession star, Brian Cox, is preparing to make his directorial debut at 75 in family drama Glenrothan, described as a love letter to his native Scotland.

The Game: Brian Cox in a promotional image of the series

Set against the backdrop of Glenrothan, a thriving Scottish Highland town known for its distilleries, the film will tell the story of two brothers who reunite in their homeland. The last time they spoke was on the day of their mother’s funeral when, following a violent argument with his father, the younger of the two left their home in the Highlands for America. Forty years later, the brothers finally reunite, back on Scottish soil, in the village that houses the family business, Glenrothan Distillery.

Created by Scottish actor and writer David Ashton and co-written with screenwriter Jeff Murphy, Glenrothan is in development with Lionsgate and Nevision.

Brian Cox massacres Johnny Depp, Ed Norton, Michael Caine and Quentin Tarantino in his new book

Brian Cox is currently engaged in the third season of the Succession series, about the dysfunctional Roy family, owners of Waystar RoyCo, a global media and entertainment conglomerate, who are fighting for control of the company amid uncertainty about the health of the family patriarch ( Cox).


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Emmy Awards 2021, Jennifer Aniston will not be there: “Too much fear of Covid”

September 17, 2021

“Jungle Cruise”, the trailer for the new Disney movie with Emily Blunt

August 24, 2021

plot and cast of Tom McCarthy’s film with Matt Damon

October 16, 2021

Find out who Nicole Kidman’s children are and what they are like today

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button