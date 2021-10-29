Brian Cox massacres Johnny Depp, Ed Norton, Michael Caine and Quentin Tarantino in his new book

Brian Cox he doesn’t mince his words when it comes to describing Hollywood stars acclaimed as Quentin Tarantino, Edward Norton, Johnny Depp or Michael Caine in his new memoir.

Brian Cox in a scene from Red

The 75-year-old film and theater veteran slaughters the likes of Johnny Depp and Steven Seagal, as well as beloved stars Michael Caine, Jonathan Pryce and a “slightly smelly” Gary Oldman, in his new memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, of which some excerpts have been anticipated on Twitter by The Big Issue.

The Scottish actor, who plays media tycoon Logan Roy in the Succession series, stuffs his book with countless anecdotes by providing merciless descriptions of the stars he has come into contact with. Defines Johnny Depp “so exaggerated, so overrated”, while Steven Seagal claims it is “as ridiculous in real life as it appears on screen”. As for Edward Norton, his partner in Spike Lee’s The 25th Hour, he describes it “a good guy but a bit of a pain in the ass because he thinks he’s a writer-director.”

Brian Cox says he doesn’t regret turning down the role of Governor Weatherby Swann in Pirates of the Caribbean, because it’s “Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow show”. By Steven Seagal, with whom he starred in the 1996 crime thriller Disquieting Murders, he writes: “It radiates a studied serenity, as if it were on a higher level than the rest of us, and while it is undoubtedly on a different plane, it doesn’t rain on that, it’s probably not a higher one.”

Johnny Depp in Rome 2021: two hours late because of the fans, but the masterclass is a show

Loading... Advertisements

Cox agrees that Michael Caine is a true legend, but tears up the two-time Oscar winner for his distaste for drunken actors, many of whom he promptly names in the book: “Michael Caine wasn’t a fan of actors drinking. I wouldn’t describe Michael as my favorite, but he’s Michael Caine. An institution. And being an institution will always beat everything. Caine was, and probably still is today, contemptuous of of the brigade of drunk actors, and one of his targets, of course, was Richard Harris, another famous drunkard with whom he befriended. “

Not even director Quentin Tarantino or the late music star David Bowie are spared from Brian Cox’s sharp pen. Di Tarantino writes: “I find his work sold out. It’s all aesthetics. Plot mechanics instead of depth. Style where there should be substance. I’m out of Pulp Fiction … That said, if the phone rang, I’d accept a role in one of your films.”. As for David Bowie, he describes him as “a skinny guy, not particularly good as an actor. He was better as a pop star, that’s for sure”. Not to mention the “foolish but superb” Daniel Day-Lewis or Michael Gambon, who makes fun of mercilessly.

“I probably expect to never hear from some people again. But that’s the way it goes.”, Brian Cox candidly told The Big Issue. Despite the heavy criticism, luckily the actor also spends a few good words for some of his colleagues. The praise of his friend Alan Rickman (“one of the sweetest, kindest, funniest and incredibly intelligent men I’ve ever met”), and colleagues Keanu Reaves and Morgan Freeman. Praise also to the great Spencer Tracy, Peter O’Toole, Richard Burton and several theatrical actors with whom he has trod the scenes, while describing the Her star Scarlett Johansson as “divine, fun, intelligent, wonderful and delicious”.

Alan Rickman: A letter reveals he was frustrated with the role in the Harry Potter saga

Cox defines Spike Lee “simply one of the best directors” I’ve ever worked with and praises the classic Do the right thing “, “Flawless and absolutely timeless film. People associate him with African American subjects, which is correct, but they don’t realize he’s a consummate filmmaker. His knowledge of film is second to none. Plus, I’ve never seen a filmmaker. director so diplomatic “.