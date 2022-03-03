According to Brian May, Queen had an inside joke involving Paul McCartney. It was not disrespectful at all. On the contrary, it was the ultimate compliment for his idol.

Paul McCartney and Brian May | Jason Kempin/Robert Knight File/Getty Images

Brian May said Queen had an inside joke involving Paul McCartney

In a 2021 interview with NME, the Queen guitarist revealed that Paul was at the top of his list of people he’d like to work with. He also said that Queen used to have an inside joke involving the former Beatle.

“When people ask me who I would like to work with, Paul McCartney is at the top of my list because the Beatles are still ‘The Bible’ to us. As struggling musicians, we’d have a joke every time the phone rang, someone would say, ‘Oh, it’s Paul McCartney for you,’ and we’d say, ‘Tell him to go to hell!.’

“It’s not disrespectful to Paul, just bravado because he’s like the Pope. When we were rehearsing for the [1992] Tribute to Freddie Mercury [Concert in London]the phone went away and the message came back: ‘It’s Paul McCartney for you…‘”(laughs).

NME asked May if they finally told Paul to “fuck off”. May said no, of course.

“No, but it felt surreal,” he said. “He was calling to wish us luck and say that he was sad that he couldn’t appear with us on that show, while I was sitting in a chair watching Robert Plant, Tony Iommi, Roger Daltrey and Seal.”

It’s an impressive group of rock stars, but May would have loved Paul to be among them too.

May said that Queen was jealous that artists were covering Paul McCartney and The Beatles instead of them.

The Beatles have inspired many artists over the decades, including Queen. So naturally, the Fab Four have influenced a lot of covers. May revealed that Queen was a little jealous of it initially.

“When we were going around the world getting hits, we thought: ‘Everyone covers the Beatles and [Led] Zeppelin, why don’t they cover Queen songs?

“Then there was a trickle that suddenly turned into an avalanche and suddenly we became part of the language that people wanted to speak in music. Hearing people play our songs is the greatest compliment.”

The Beatles were one of Queen’s biggest influences.

Many artists love The Beatles, but they were the “Bible” of Queen. In a 2019 interview with Guitar World, May explained that Beatles albums like the white album inspired them more.

“The Beatles built our bible when it comes to songwriting, arranging and production,” May explained. “The White Album is a complete catalog of how you should use a studio to build songs. ‘Happiness Is a Warm Gun’ and ‘Dear Prudence’ are blinding examples of how music can be like painting a picture on a canvas.”

Queen built on what The Beatles achieved in the studio. “In a sense, the Beatles were relieved that they didn’t have to play the songs live,” May continued. “We were passionate about building things in the studio, but also about bringing them to life on stage.”

The only thing left for May to do is collaborate with Paul, and it will truly come full circle.

