Brian Nichols asks for agreement “as a matter of urgency”

The Under Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian A. Nichols, met yesterday with the Montana Agreement group at the US Embassy in Port-au-Prince, where he called for an agreement “as a matter of urgency” between the parties. in conflict, to pave the way for elections.

Nichols met with two members of the Montana Settlement Oversight Office and the settlement’s president-elect, Fritz Alphonse Jean.

In the course of the meeting, Brian Nichols said he discussed “the urgent need to address the cholera epidemic and fuel cutoff that are hampering the humanitarian response.”

He understands that the protagonists of the crisis “must urgently develop a consensus on an agreement that leads to better security, elections and prosperity for all Haitians.”

The senior State Department official also met with Prime Minister Ariel Henry, with whom he discussed the problem of cholera and insecurity.

“The time has come for Haitian political leaders to put aside their differences to find a path to lasting peace,” Nichols said.

For his part, the president-elect of the coalition of institutions called the Montana Agreement, Fritz Alphonse Jean, had pointed out that “discussions with Nichols focused on the need for a national consensus for the formation of a transitional government that could lead to credible elections.

The Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs today concludes his two-day visit to Haiti.

