Brian Ortega is injured and Yair Rodríguez is very close to a championship fight

The Mexican Yair Rodríguez (14-3) achieved a victory over one of the best featherweights in the world, but it was not as he would have liked. In the main event of UFC Long Island at the USB Arena in Elmont, New York, Rodríguez defeated Californian Brian Ortega (15-3), number four in the 145-pound rankings, by technical knockout, and placed in the prelude to have a shot at the featherweight crown against reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Ortega suffered a shoulder injury with less than a minute remaining in the first round of the fight, culminating the actions of a commitment that left many wanting more, as this duel was expected to be one of the best of the year in the UFC.

The victory could be bittersweet for the Chihuahuan because it seemed that Ortega was winning the first round until the injury arrived at 4:11 of the initial episode. The fight ended when ‘Pantera’ Rodríguez tangled his legs to try to get a lever on the Californian’s arm. Ortega was removed with very little effort, but then it was noted that he was in intense pain. Referee Keith Peterson stepped in at that point and the Mexican-American was no longer able to continue.

“It is unfortunate that his shoulder has been dislocated. I already told him we could fight again,” Rodriguez said during his post-fight interview. “Of course, I want to fight for the title. I have a lot of respect; If I said that I had no respect for the champion before, it is because I did not know. Of course, I have respect for the champion. It’s a fucking beast.”

In co-star results, Brazilian Amanda Lemos defeated Michelle Waterson by guillotine submission at 1:48 of the second round in straw weight.

Also, Lauren Murphy defeated Miesha Tate by unanimous decision at flyweight. Murphy won by scores of 30-27 (x2) and 29-28 against the former bantamweight champion who had dropped to flyweight to try her luck.