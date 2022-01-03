Brian Perri, all about Canalis’ husband: stratospheric earnings

Showgirl Elisabetta Canalis is experiencing a wonderful love story with her husband Brian Perri, and the two are raising their daughter Skyler with passion and commitment: but if she is rich and famous, he too is not joking …

Elisabetta Canalis and Brian Perri met in 2013. The Sardinian showgirl had recently split up with the former historian, the bomber Bobo Vieri, and also the relationship with George Clooney it had not been successful.

Skeptical about the future, undecided whether to stay in America or return to Italy, she met Brian at a party and the spark immediately took off between the two.

A cultured and down-to-earth man, ten years older than her, Brian immediately began to get serious. After the miscarriage suffered by Elizabeth, it was he who gave her courage. The birth of Skyler in 2015 it was the culmination of their dream of love.

Brian, a cultured and sporty man at the service of others

Brian Perri is a surgeon specializing in complex reconstructive surgery for spinal tumors, deformities and degenerative diseases.

In addition to surgery, he is involved in research, participating in studies for the development of innovative techniques of micro-invasive spinal surgery.

Of Italian origins, he has a very long curriculum of studies. After his medical degree from Allegheny College in Pennsylvania, he then specialized in orthopedics and neurology.

He currently works in California, at the Los Angeles Orthopedic Center, and his annual salary is around 340 thousand dollars.

Important figures, which however correspond to US wage standards, much higher than European ones, especially in the medical and health sector. A sporty and athletic man, in his spare time Brian keeps fit by playing football, a sport he has practiced since college. In short, despite everything, the ball remains a constant in Elizabeth’s life!