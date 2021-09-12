Brian Tee will be Nicole Kidman’s husband in the new Prime Video series

The Chicago Med actor starred opposite the Oscar-winning actress, who also produced the drama based on the Janice YK Lee novel.

The star of Chicago Med Brian Tee will flank Nicole Kidman in Expats, drama written and directed by Lulu Wang and produced by the same actress for Prime Video. The series, adaptation of Janice’s novel YK Lee The Expatriates, is in production and is expected soon on Amazon’s streaming video service.

The Expats storyline and the role of Brian Tee

Expats is set in Hong Kong and tells the stories of a group of characters from different parts of the world – most notably three women, Mercy (Ji-young Yoo), Margaret (Kidman) and Hilary – whose lives are forever linked after a sudden family tragedy. Tee plays Clarke, Margaret’s devoted husband and father; according to the character’s official description, “Clarke has no desire to trade her expat lifestyle in Hong Kong with that of the American suburbs, until her world is turned upside down and she is faced with an impossible choice” .

Meet Margaret & Clarke. College sweethearts! (She brought the flowers. He brings the dad jokes… 🤣💕) pic.twitter.com/tpomoLoAZW – Lulu Wang (@thumbelulu) September 9, 2021

The news of Tee’s involvement was given by Wang who posted on Twitter a photo of Kidman and Tee writing: “Meet Margaret and Clarke. They’ve been in love since college. She brought the flowers, he brought the funny jokes.” . The showrunner, with a statement to Deadline, added: “Brian is a deeply compassionate actor with an undeniable screen presence – an irresistible match with Nicole. We are incredibly lucky to have him on board.”