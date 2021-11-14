Brianza tourist (asymptomatic) transferred to hospital

Cruise ship screening. A passenger from Brianza tested positive for covid and was transferred by ambulance to the hospital in Genoa. Fortunately, the woman would not have the symptoms of the virus.

As it relates Handle a cruise ship is moored in the port of Savona. As foreseen by the protocol, the screenings were performed. From the checks carried out in the last few hours, four passengers, including a woman who lives in the province of Monza and Brianza, were positive, but asymptomatic.

However, family members on a cruise were not infected, but were still made to disembark as a precaution and were transferred home by ambulance. As foreseen by the protocol for the transport of asymptomatic people and people who have come into contact with the infected.

“The company has confirmed the episode, without disclosing details on the origin of the tourists – he specifies Handle -. According to the procedures set out in the health protocol, the protected landing of some positive asymptomatic cases identified thanks to routine screening carried out on board is underway. Specifically, the cases were promptly identified, isolated and managed in compliance with the provisions of the Protocol and in coordination with the local health authorities “