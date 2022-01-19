Briatore-Alpine: difficult, not impossible – F1 Team – Formula 1

“Laurent Rossi wants all the spotlights for himself, your boss doesn’t even say ‘good morning’ when you get to the circuit, so you don’t have the minimum basics to work respectfully”. Like this Alain Prost explained why he refused the offer received to continue his work as a consultant for Alpine. The four-time world champion declared that he felt the desire on the part of CEO Rossi to completely wipe out the management prior to the advent of Luca De Meo at the helm of the Renault that led the Enstone-Viry team to race starting in 2021 with the Alpine brand in F1.

“Rossi was clear, he no longer needed advice”Prost added. Perhaps, however, he does not need the advice of the ‘Professor’, not advice in general. According to a source reached by the Spanish newspaper Brand, in fact, the return of Flavio Briatore in orbit Enstone-Viry is so difficult, “But in F1 these very complicated scenarios can become reality”. In fact, Briatore has excellent relations with both Fernando Alonso and Luca De Meo and could hold the role of consultant for Alpine, which at this moment recorded the farewells of Marcin Budkowski and Alain Prost. “There is now a ‘seat’ free as a consultant after Alain’s departure – added the source cited by the Iberian newspaper – and even if Alpine through the CEO declared that it does not need consultants, it is a scenario that cannot be excluded “. Possible landing in Alpine aside, Flavio Briatore in 2022 will still be engaged with Liberty Media as an entertainment provider for the ‘VIPs’ who will be spectators at some races.

Davide Brivio does not seem willing to give up after a difficult first year, but in Alpine’s management it is obvious that at this moment there is ‘space’ after the recent developments. Also Otmar Szafnauer he is evaluating the offer received by the French team after the end of his working relationship with Aston Martin following the deterioration of relations with the owner Lawrence Stroll.