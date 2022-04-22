A fiancee A 42-year-old Florida woman and her 31-year-old caterer are charged with serving food laced with dope to the guests at your wedding without warning them.

The women were arrested Monday following an investigation by the Seminole County Police Department, according to official records. Both women were charged with tampering, culpable negligence and supplying dopeand then they were released from jail on bail.

Investigators said in an arrest affidavit that guests began feeling unwell at the Feb. 19 party at a clubhouse in Longwood, near Orlando. The report indicates that between 30 and 40 people attended the event.

Several people who said they felt “drugged” were taken to hospital for treatment.

The arrest report indicates that several people tested positive for THC, the psychoactive compound in dope.

A detective wrote in the report that the guests said they had not been warned about the tampered food. One man told officers that he had difficulty operating his cell phone, and others that they felt paranoid and drugged.

Another guest told agents that after feeling drugged, he asked the fiancee if there was cannabis in the food and the smiley fiancee He replied “yes,” according to the affidavit.

Samples of various dishes, including chocolate-covered strawberries, puddings and lasagna, were collected and tested positive for THC, according to the report.