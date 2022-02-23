Bride’s uncle shot dead by police at Florida wedding

Miami – The family of a man invited to his niece’s wedding in Florida and shot dead by the police in the middle of a party after having acted violently, He said that the police action was “unjustified” and assured that he will not stop until he reaches “the complete truth.”

The death of Daniel Knight39, caused a great shock to those attending the wedding and later sparked a controversy that still resonates.

The WESH2 channel in Orlando said Tuesday that it confirmed with the Police that Knight was not armed and echoed a statement from the family in which it asserts that with the help of a lawyer and the competent authorities in Florida they will discover what I pass.

It all started when a woman called last Saturday night from the place where the bridal party was being held to the emergency number to report that a shirtless, drunk and “very violent” man was behaving “worse and worse” and getting angry with who he called to order, according to the recording of the call released by the Police.

The caller said the man grabbed one person by the neck and threw others to the ground at the Winter Park Events Center, where a Winter Park police crew showed up shortly after.

According to a police statement, when an officer tried to separate him from another guest, Knight punched him, leaving him unconscious on the ground.

Another officer then shocked him with his stun gun, but Knight lunged at him, knocking him to the ground and hitting him while he was down, and Knight responded with his firearm, according to the police account.

Police treated Knight until paramedics arrived and took him to a hospital, where he later died. The two police officers were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Acting Winter Park Police Chief Pam Marcum said it was a “tragic event that resulted in the loss of one human life” and sympathized with “all involved and impacted.”

According to WESH2, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is handling the investigation.

The family, who wants the “whole truth” of this event to be known, indicated in a statement that “the only crime” of the deceased was “drinking alcohol and having a good time.”

Trina Knight, Daniel’s sister, told another local channel that her brother was having fun and was not fighting with anyone. She said he was taken outside, having had too much to drink.

“We are interviewing witnesses and officers, collecting and analyzing evidence, and establishing a timeline of events. Once we have determined the facts of the case, we will present our findings to the state attorney’s office, who will make charging decisions,” the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.