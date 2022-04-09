Entertainment

Brides who do not wear a white dress on their wedding day

More and more brides they renounce conventionalisms and flee from everything that smacks of tradition. The princess dresses, the veil, the polished updo or the discreet jewels that were part of the traditional bridal look have been giving way to more relaxed styles, messy hair and personal choices such as carrying a bag to go down the aisle. A trend that, although it has been driven by weddings in times of pandemic –more intimate and relaxed–, had already been developing in the universe celebrities. Actresses, singers or models have spent years distancing themselves from conventions linked to the big day even going beyond pristine white which has been hegemonic since Queen Victoria made it fashionable at her wedding to Prince Albert back in 1840.

kourtney kardashian She was the last to do it. The oldest of the Kardashian clan married punk drummer Travis Barker in Las Vegas after the 2022 Grammy ceremony, choosing the same color with which they had posed on the red carpet hours before: black. The couple upped the ante by swapping their respective Cushnie et Ochs and Givenchy looks for matching black leather jackets. Although Kourtney herself clarified on Instagram that the ceremony was just a preliminary step – and unofficial – to their link, the couple preferred to stay true to their personal style in this kind of pre-wedding.

Others have taken that decision to the ultimate consequences by standing in London Cathedral in a faded pink dress (Gwen Stefani), choosing a suit low cost yellow signed by Zara (Emily Ratajkowski) or daring with a color as associated with mourning in Western culture as black (Sarah Jessica Parker or Chloë Sevigny). Long before, timeless icons such as Audrey Hepburn or Brigitte Bardot made history by distancing themselves from the snowy purity and demonstrating that there is life beyond white to say ‘yes, I do’. We review below some of the most daring and rebellious brides of all time.

one

Kourtney Kardashian and her leather jacket

Yellow shirt with a bright cross in the middle of the chest, black pants and matching jacket. The look that Kourtney Kardashian chose to say ‘yes, I do’ to Travis Barker in Las Vegas is the opposite of what one would expect from a bride. True to the gothic-punk style that he has gone in crescendo Since her relationship with the drummer began, the eldest of the Kardashian clan took it to its last consequences also on the day of her pseudo-wedding prior to the official ceremony. It remains only to check whether then she will be so daring.

two

Chloë Sevigny, all black

The actress has one of the most personal styles and underground from all over Hollywood. That is why it was to be expected that on the day of her wedding with Siniša Mačković she would dispense with a wedding dress that she used (even more so considering that she was pregnant). Although the couple married on March 9, 2020 in an intimate ceremony held at New York City Hall, the muse indie par excellence recently revealed the photos of that day on his Instagram account. As surprising as her choice was, she wanted to keep the veil and the bouquet of flowers.

3

Emily Ratajkowski in a Zara suit

No veil, no train, no white dress of thousands of euros. The model Emily Ratajkowski has been another of the most particular brides of recent times by choosing a yellow-orange suit that completely ignored the negative connotations associated with this tone. Zara was behind the design that revolutionized social networks and promoted the trend of marrying with a jacket and pants.

4

Audrey Hepburn’s iconic pink

The second time she married (with Andrea Dotti in 1969), the Belgian actress preferred to choose a simple pale pink minidress made of wool. The hood, sensible high-heeled shoes and white stockings completed a style that is still a reference more than 50 years later. Hubert de Givenchy, her head designer, was behind her occurrence.

5

Sarah Jessica Parker, in rigorous black

Although the most famous image of Sarah Jessica Parker dressed as a bride is the one starring her alter ego Carrie Bradshaw in sex in new york, the actress married the interpreter Matthew Broderick in 1997 wearing a very different design. The couple, who said ‘yes, I do’ in an intimate ceremony on a Monday night, wanted to go unnoticed by avoiding “being the center of attention” at all costs. She tried it out in a black Morgane Le Fay gown. Years later, she confessed that she would never marry a design like that again.

6

Gwen Stefani’s tie dye

The singer dared to enter London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral in a gradient pink dress when she joined Gavin Rossdale in 2002. It was a design signed by John Galliano (who, by the way, was one of the guests at the wedding ) for Dior. As a curiosity, the bride arrived an hour late to the church and the groom’s dog stayed with him throughout the ceremony.

7

Brigitte Bardot and her red gingham paintings

While most of the graphic documents from that day are black and white, Brigitte Bardot’s gingham dress at her wedding to Jacques Charrier was dyed white and red. It was 1959 and Bardot once again proved that she is a style icon without equal for a reason.

8

Keira Knightley and the ‘recycled’ dress

Although the color of the Chanel dress in which the British actress married James Righton in 2013 is much more discreet than those chosen by the rest of the brides on the list, Knightley also broke protocol in her own way. She not only opted for a short design, but it was a look that she had already worn before on the red carpet (and that she would wear again after the wedding). A true pioneer of sustainability who skipped the bullfighter that the bride’s dress can not be seen before the big day.

9

Poppy Delevingne and her colorful flowers

Although in her first link with James Cook the British complied with the ‘norm’ of wearing pure white, when they repeated a few days later celebrating a second ceremony in Marrakech, Poppy chose a dress full of colored flowers. It was a creation signed by her friend and her designer Peter Dundas.

10

Lauren Bacall in beige suit jacket

A year after meeting on the set of to have and not to have, Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart they said ‘I do’ on a farm in Ohio. World War II had just ended and she (who was only 16, by the way) preferred to put opulence aside and opt for a simple beige two-piece suit. Her shoes were blue to keep with tradition and she also wore a borrowed scarf that belonged to her mother.

