Brides who do not wear a white dress on their wedding day

More and more brides they renounce conventionalisms and flee from everything that smacks of tradition. The princess dresses, the veil, the polished updo or the discreet jewels that were part of the traditional bridal look have been giving way to more relaxed styles, messy hair and personal choices such as carrying a bag to go down the aisle. A trend that, although it has been driven by weddings in times of pandemic –more intimate and relaxed–, had already been developing in the universe celebrities. Actresses, singers or models have spent years distancing themselves from conventions linked to the big day even going beyond pristine white which has been hegemonic since Queen Victoria made it fashionable at her wedding to Prince Albert back in 1840.

kourtney kardashian She was the last to do it. The oldest of the Kardashian clan married punk drummer Travis Barker in Las Vegas after the 2022 Grammy ceremony, choosing the same color with which they had posed on the red carpet hours before: black. The couple upped the ante by swapping their respective Cushnie et Ochs and Givenchy looks for matching black leather jackets. Although Kourtney herself clarified on Instagram that the ceremony was just a preliminary step – and unofficial – to their link, the couple preferred to stay true to their personal style in this kind of pre-wedding.

Others have taken that decision to the ultimate consequences by standing in London Cathedral in a faded pink dress (Gwen Stefani), choosing a suit low cost yellow signed by Zara (Emily Ratajkowski) or daring with a color as associated with mourning in Western culture as black (Sarah Jessica Parker or Chloë Sevigny). Long before, timeless icons such as Audrey Hepburn or Brigitte Bardot made history by distancing themselves from the snowy purity and demonstrating that there is life beyond white to say ‘yes, I do’. We review below some of the most daring and rebellious brides of all time.