Bridge of Spies: the true story behind Spielberg’s film

The bridge of spies is the film directed by Steven Spielberg that will air tonight at 8.40 pm on Rai 3. Based on an incredible true story, the film stars Tom Hanks and Mark Rylance, who for his interpretation won the Oscar for best supporting actor.

The bridge of spies, the plot

James Donovan (Tom Hanks) is a New York attorney who sees his peace of mind being jeopardized when he is commissioned to defend Rudof Ivanovic Abel (Mark Rylance), a Soviet spy who is to appear in a trial in the United States. The firm the lawyer works for pushes for Donovan to obtain a verdict against his client, but the man’s ethics pushes him to try to give Abel a fair trial. A beautiful friendship is born between the two that pushes Donovan to avoid the death penalty, but does not save him from the sentence of thirty years in prison. After having taken the general discontent of public opinion, which sees him as a friend of the Soviet Union in full Cold War, Donovan does not give up and a few years later he will try to help his Russian friend to obtain freedom.

The Soviet Union, in fact, captured the pilot Francis Gary Powell (Austin Stowell) and the Soviet government is open to trade. So Donovan, regardless of the protests of the people around him, decides to leave for Berlin and organize the exchange on the Glienicke Bridge. What man does not know is that he has entered a dense network of spies and exploitation, in which his contribution can be fundamental, but also destructive.

The real story behind the film

To make the film Steven Spielberg it was inspired in detail by real events that happened during the Cold War. In particular The bridge of spies is taken from a historic exchange that took place between US agents and USSR agents on February 10, 1962 on the Glienicke Bridge, in Berlin, which has since taken the common name of Bridge of Spies, precisely because on its surface there were very often exchanges between spies and prisoners. The Soviet agent Rudolph Ivanovich Abel, as told by the website ofInternet Movie Data Base, sent and received encrypted messages that were hidden inside coins, old bolts and batteries that were no longer usable. The FBI learned of the illegal information trafficking by accident in 1953. The discovery was caused by the inexperience of a young Soviet agent working with Abel, Reino Hayhanen, who naively spent an empty nickel, giving it to a delivery boy. . The latter realized that the coin he was holding was too light and dropped it on the pavement, presumably believing it to be a fake. But in contact with the asphalt the coin opened, revealing to the eyes of the unsuspecting delivery boy a fragment of a microfilm with a coded message. Disappointed and angry with his colleague, Abel sent him back to the Soviet Union, but Hayhanen defected in 1957: he became a US informant, explained how to crack the code, and denounced Abel to the authorities.

Loading... Advertisements

As he writes No Spoiler, Abel was arrested on June 21, 1957 and, after being found guilty of three counts in November of the same year, he was sentenced to more than thirty years in prison and to pay a fine of three thousand dollars. However, the sentence never came to an end, because on 10 February 1962 he was released with the exchange in Berlin. An exchange that had already begun in May 1960, when a U-2 spy plane, recognized by the code name of Lady Dragon, was shot down in the Russian skies. As reported Panorama, the event caused quite a stir and aroused public interest, since the downing of the plane came following the violation of the airspace between Russia and the United States of America: a serious crime that could have led also to the nuclear war.

He was driving the aircraft Francis Gary Powers, who was initially believed dead by his government, but Khrushchev soon denied this belief, showing on television a Powers who, given the situation, was in excellent health. The United States – which had tried to justify the presence of the plane as a bad weather mission – made a bad impression in the face of international criticism, but still worked to bring the pilot home, and then try him for not respecting those who were the flight plans. The story of Abel and the pilot Powers also crossed with that of Frederic Pryor, a Yale student who was doing a PhD at the Free University of Berlin. The Soviet Union arrested him as a foreign spy, accusing him of possessing confidential material. A possible death sentence therefore began to hang over the boy’s head. The arrival of the lawyer took care of changing this political design James Donovan in Berlin, which succeeded in obtaining the release of the two American hostages.