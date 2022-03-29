Bridgerton 3: Netflix release date and everything you need to know

Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) found his Viscountess and has his happy ending, as do Daphne and Simon, but his brothers still have to find their way, which will happen in the next two seasons of Bridgerton that have already been confirmed by Netflix.

″Bridgerton blew our minds,” Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s vice president of global television, said in a statement. “The creative team, led by Shonda Rhimes, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional and romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future and we think audiences will continue to be fascinated by this show. We plan to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come.”

For now, it is known that the third installment will also have eight episodes, which will begin recording in the first half of 2022, as confirmed by Nicola Couglan and Shonda Rhimes.

Fans are waiting for the third seasonDaniel Liam – Netflix

What will happen in season 3 of Bridgerton?

In keeping with the Julia Quinn books, Bridgerton’s third season will focus on Benedict and his quest to track down, first the mysterious woman at a masquerade ball, and then Sophie Beckett, the illegitimate daughter of the Earl of Penwood.

“Like Cinderella, Sophie sees her dream come true one night. Unbeknownst to her stepmother, she dresses like a queen and attends London’s biggest masquerade ball. What’s more, she manages to catch the eye of Benedict Bridgerton , the most attractive and charming bachelor in the meeting, however, he soon returns to face his harsh reality, that of an illegitimate daughter, poor and without resources.

Fate wants to give her a second chance when she enters to serve in Benedict’s house, although he does not recognize in her the beautiful young woman he has been looking for for years. She is now a simple servant, unable to reveal the truth to him. The magic of that night seems lost forever, or maybe not?” reads the first part of the book’s summary.

But it will also continue with the pending stories, for example, what will happen to Colin and Penelope after what young man overheard? Will the queen discover Lady Whistledown? Will Eloise rat on her friend now that she knows the truth? What will happen to the Featheringtons after Portia’s deception?

The Bridgertons will return for the third seasonDaniel Liam – Netflix

Actors and characters

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma

Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown (narrator)

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

Joanna Bobin as Lady Cowper

Harriet Cains as Philippa Featherington

Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington

Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton

Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton

Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington

Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper

Kathryn Drysdale as Genevieve Delacroix

When will the third season premiere?

The third season of Bridgerton does not yet have a release date on Netflix, but the new episodes will most likely arrive on the streaming platform in early 2023.

In fact, Shonda Rhimes assured: “We are already working on season 3 so that we can have a shorter time between seasons.”

Source: lanacion.com.ar