Bridgerton: 5 period series you can watch while you wait for the third season

Meet 5 series that you can watch while you wait for Bridgerton season 3.

The second season of Bridgerton It premiered two weeks ago on Netflix and has quickly become a success, following the good results that the first installment achieved. Let us remember that shortly after the series based on Julia Quinn’s books was released, it managed to become the original title of the most watched streaming service on the platform.

Yes OK Bridgerton’s third season is already confirmed, it will still be several months before we can enjoy it on our screens. If you are one of those who loves this period series that tells the story of an English high society family, then perhaps there are some other titles that can entertain you while time passes and the next installment is released.

If you liked Bridgerton and you can’t wait for the third season to be released, we leave you 5 suggestions for period series that you can enjoy during the long months of waiting.

1.OUTLANDER

The plot is about a nurse named Claire who goes back in time and falls in love with Jamie, so she marries him. Soon the two become a key piece of the American Revolution that aims to achieve the independence of the United States. You can see this series on Starz.

(Photo: Pinterest)

2. DICKINSON

The series centers on writer Emily Dickinson, who doesn’t fit into the beliefs of the times she lives in, due to too many limitations in society related to gender and family. While what she seeks is that the voice of women be heard. This series starring Hailee Steinfeld is available on Apple TV.

(Photo: AppleTV)

3.REIGN

The chapters follow the story of Mary, who moves from France to Scotland to secure her political engagement with Prince Francis. However, the prince has a rebellious half-brother who will be in charge of turning more than one head. It is available on Netflix.

(Photo: Netflix)

4. DOCTOR THORNE

If you like love stories like Bridgerton, this is shaping up to be one of your favorites. The plot revolves around a typical love story in which the families of both think that the protagonists should not be together. This causes different problems and conflicts, so both are in charge of hiding and living their love far from their families. This series is available on Prime Video.

(Photo: Amazon Video)

5.ANNE WITH AN E

It is the favorite of many due to how close and moving it can feel. The story follows Anne, an orphan who lives in a vintage farm where different experiences are shown that deal with important and even controversial topics such as religion, psychological trauma, racism, bullying and more social problems. As beloved as it is by the public, it was canceled after its 3rd season. You can find all 3 seasons on Netflix.

(Photo: Netflix)

BRIDGERTON: WHEN WILL SEASON 3 PREMIERE

Luckily for all fans of the period series, Shonda Rhimes, producer of the series has confirmed that there will be a third and fourth season of the series. According to Rhimes, the third installment of the series based on Julia Quinn’s books will start shooting in the first half of 2022 and will also consist of 8 episodes.

Although there is still no confirmed release date for the third season of Bridgerton, it can be inferred from the pace of production and release that perhaps the 8 episodes of the next installment could be ready early next year.

BRIDGERTON SEASON 3 SYNOPSIS

Following the books by Julia Quinn, the third season of Bridgerton will focus on Benedict, the second brother in the family, and his quest to find, first the mysterious woman at the masquerade ball organized by his mother, and then Sophie Beckett, the illegitimate daughter of the Earl of Penwood.

KEEP READING

Bridgerton: know when season 3 will be released in Peru

Bridgerton: know which characters will appear in season 3

Bridgerton: know how old the brothers are in the series