Bridgerton: 7 Period Dramas To Watch After The Hit Netflix Series

Dfter the success of the gripping first season, it’s not surprising to see fans of Bridgerton rushing to watch the second season.

The Shondaland show, an adaptation of Julia Quinn’s series of novels, follows various Regency-era families during the season of courtship.

The first season, which saw Daphne Bridgerton romance the brooding Simon Bassett, Duke of Hastings, premiered Christmas 2020 and was a huge success. It was quickly renewed for a second season, which was released this past March 25.

“We plan to be in the business of Bridgerton for a long time,” promised Bela Bajaria, vice president of global television at Netflix in a statement.

With an additional prequel in the works, starring new stars India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest as young Queen Charlotte and King George, respectively, we’re currently being spoiled with content from Bridgerton .

However, if you can’t wait until 2023 (at least!) for new content, there are plenty of dramas to enjoy, both on Netflix and elsewhere, that will fill the hole in the form of movies in the meantime. Bridgerton from your heart.

The Great (Starz Play, Sky)

Described as “an occasional true account” and “an almost completely false account”, The Great is a dramedy that plays with history directed by Tony McNamara (The Favorite, cruel).

Starring Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great and Nicholas Hoult as Peter III of Russia, The Great recounts Catherine’s ascent from a outsider to the ruler with the longest reign in Russian history. Combining court politics, sexual politics, and national politics, The Great is a dramatic and hilarious journey through the 18th century.

The Duchess (Netflix)

Kiera Knightley’s epic drama The Duchess

Starring Keira Knightley opposite Ralph Fiennes, The Duchess is a moving portrait of an unhappy marriage, full of infidelity, extravagant parties and huge wigs.

Based on the biography of Georgiana Cavendish, Duchess of Devonshire, written by Amanda Foreman, The Duchess follows Georgiana’s spirited marriage to William Cavendish, Duke of Devonshire.

Outlander (Netflix)

(AP Mean)

With six seasons released, a seventh in the works and a prequel recently announced TV series Outlander it’s perfect if you’re looking to start a new program.

Set in 18th century Scotland, the award-winning Outlander it doesn’t take historical accuracy too seriously, instead combining supernatural elements (time travel) with dramatized historical events, such as the Jacobite rising.

Starring Golden Globe-nominated actress Caitríona Balfe, Outlander is also famous for its sex scenes and is therefore the perfect sequel to Bridgerton.

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (Prime Video)

Taking “alternate history” a little further than the typical period drama, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies It’s the Regency era with a touch of horror. Based on Seth Grahame-Smith’s 2009 novel of the same name, which (you guessed it) parodies the Jane Austen classic, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies reimagines the Bennet sisters in a zombie-infested 19th-century England.

Lily James, Suki Waterhouse, Douglas Booth, Jack Huston, Lena Headey and Matt Smith appear to create a tense and witty star-studded film.

harlots (StarzPlay)

If Eloise’s travels to Bloomsbury and the growing interest in women’s rights interested you in the second season of Bridgertonyou should definitely continue with harlots.

With a cruder and more obscene vision of Georgian London, harlotsbased on the non-fiction book by Rubenhold de Hallie, The Covent Garden Ladiesfollows Margaret Wells and other self-made women who run London’s brothels.

With religious crusaders seeking to shut down brothels and police raids threatening the Wells establishment, harlots it illustrates the other side of Georgian London, where marrying well is not the only way women make a living.

emma (Netflix)

If you’re looking for a Regency romance, Jane Austen’s adaptations are fail-safe, and emma 2020 is no different. In this vibrant adaptation, Emma’s wit and intellect as a nosy matchmaker is a reflection of the female leads of Bridgerton. the star of The Queen’s Gambit Anya Taylor-Joy, stars as the title character: a wealthy young woman with more interest in other people’s love lives than her own, opposite Johnny Flynn as Mr. Knightley.

Gentleman Jack (BBC iPlayer)

If you are one of the many fans of Bridgerton urging Netflix to feature LGBTQ+ stories in its next season, Gentleman Jack I could satisfy you in the meantime.

Also set in Regency England, but taking us north, Gentleman Jack takes place in Yorkshire, 1832, and follows Anne Lister (Suranne Jones), the “first modern lesbian” in history.

While restoring the estate he inherited from his late uncle, Lister meets the locals of Halifax and engages in a risky affair with local heiress Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle). After debuting in 2019 , Gentleman Jack returns to BBC 1 for its second season on April 10.

seasons one and two of Bridgerton are available to watch now on Netflix.