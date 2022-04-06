‘Bridgerton’ Fans Totally Missed Golda Rosheuvel Being in ‘Dune’

The Cast of Netflix Bridgerton Season 2 is all that social media can talk about. In the buzz around Bridgerton is the actress Golda Rosheuvel who plays the leader of high society, Queen Charlotte. The popularity and mystery of her on-screen character prompted Netflix and Shondaland to develop a prequel series. Queen Charlotte is a force to be reckoned with for her glamorous dresses, flashy wigs and her attitude. But fans of the series may not have realized that Rosheuvel played a role in Dune.

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in ‘Bridgerton’ | via Netflix

Golda Rosheuvel knew Shonda Rhimes before starring in ‘Bridgerton’

In an interview with The Washington Post, Rosheuvel explains that he never looks for roles. starring Bridgerton and Bridgerton Season 2 has elevated Rosheuvel’s image as an actor. Rosheuvel was already familiar with executive producer Shonda Rhimes prior to joining the series.

“Very. I saw Grey’s Anatomy when it first came out. How to get away with murder. Scandal it was something that helped me in another job,” explained Rosheuvel. The actress was best known for her stage roles before being cast in Bridgerton. She starred Macbeth, the winter tale, Romeo and Julietand angels in america. In 2018, she played a female version of Othello.

The actor played guest roles on British television sitcoms when it came to on-screen credits. Rosheuvel appeared in Dead Pattern and it was a regular series in Coronation Street. She also played Agnes in the 2016 film. lady macbeth. The now world-renowned actor also had a supporting role in the most coveted movie of 2021, Dune.

Golda Rosheuvel played the role of a maid in ‘Dune’

Shadout Mapes in ‘Dune’ | through Warner Bros.

RELATED: ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2: Why Lord Sheffield Looks Familiar to ‘Buffy’ Fans

In 2021, the reboot film from director Denis Villeneuve Dune It was the highlight of the year. Before its release, the film was labeled a “masterpiece” with a star-studded cast, visuals, and music by Hans Zimmer. Bridgerton Fans may not have realized that after Rosheuvel played Queen Charlotte, she played the role of Shadout Mapes in Dune.

The character plays a key role in the original book series and in the 1984 film. Dune, the character of Rosheuvel is put forward as a candidate to become a servant in the new house of the Atreides when they move to Arrakis. Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) automatically recognizes her as a Fremen and chooses her.

Mapes grants her a crys knife, believing her and her son to be the figures of the prophecy. The character reappears when Paul (Timothée Chalamet) saves her from a hunter-seeker.

Sadly, Rosheuvel’s character dies before the Harkonnens invade Arrakis to take down House Atreides. Compared to the original books and movie, Mapes’ story in Dune is shortened and has less impact.

The ‘Bridgerton’ and ‘Dune’ actress is getting her own prequel series

RELATED: ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2: Who is Jack Featherington? what you need to know

The increased emphasis on Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton Season 2 was for a reason. The character became a fan favorite, but fans were curious about the backstory of him. Chris Van Dusen created the character using oft-debated historical facts of the real Queen Charlotte who has an African-American lineage.

the Bridgerton The prequel series will chronicle a young version of the queen and her arrival in London. Her arrival and her marriage to the king brought about a change in high society and the upper class. It’s safe to say that both seasons of Bridgerton set the stage for the character of Rosheuvel.

RELATED: ‘Bridgerton’: What Happens to King George III? Historians have theories