Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page is ready for a new Netflix project

Regé-Jean Page’s farewell to Bridgerton is now well-known news and the actor seems really ready to go beyond the Netflix series that made him famous all over the world.

The actor seems to have put an end to his participation in Bridgerton, the show has now become a global phenomenon: “It is a story arc of a season that has a beginning, a development and an end“declared Page.”It seemed interesting to me precisely because it was a limited series, where I can enter, give my little contribution, and then the Bridgerton family goes further.“.

The title of the film that will see him collaborate again with the Russo brothers is not yet known, but their union with Page seems to work for Netflix, so much so that he has decided to start a new project that involves them: a heist movie conceived and directed by Noah Hawley (already known for TV series Fargo and Legion). The project is still top secret, but we know the actor will join Anthony and Joe Russo as the film’s executive producer.

The Russo brothers have recently produced a thriller that sees the participation of Regé-Jean Page in The Gray Man along with Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Ryan Gosling. The release date is not yet known but, according to what has been declared, it should be the most expensive film ever produced for Netflix.

“We originally founded AGBO to be able to collaborate with artists we respect and admire“commented Mike Larocca of AGBO, the independent production company founded by the Russo brothers.”We are delighted to continue to deliver on that commitment by supporting this new film with Noah Hawley and Regé-Jean Page“.