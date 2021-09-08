Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page will appear in the new seasons? The mysterious declaration

Last April the news came that it would send the Bridgerton fandom into an uproar: the Duke of Hastings Regé-Jean Page will not be in the second season of the Netflix series, nor apparently in the following ones. But will it really be like this?

By now we all know that Regé-Jean Page he successfully graduated from Bridgerton’s “academy” and is now exploring new frontiers in show business, such as the Dungeons and Dragons film or the Russo Brothers film with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, The Gray Man.

And although Bridgerton fans were saddened by the news of his departure, the actor has done nothing but respect contractual obligations, given the fact that the agreement with the production of the Netflix show have always involved only one season (after all, Bridgerton’s second season will focus on Lord Anthony and his love story).

This does not mean, however, that Page cannot return in the future to the parts of the ‘Ton, maybe for a quick cameo …

“You know I couldn’t tell you!“commented the actor when, during an interview with GQ, the interviewer asked for confirmation on his possible appearance in the new episodes.

Nonetheless, he then added a sentence that might make you think … Or, simply, useful to close the question by remaining as vague as possible: “Isn’t there something wonderful about being surprised by what you don’t expect?“.

And you, what do you think? We will review Regé-Jean Page in Bridgerton, one day? Let us know in the comments.