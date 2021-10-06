Bridgerton star’s next Netflix project announced

Almost a year after the debut of Bridgerton – the successful costume series produced by Shonda Rhimes and based on the novels of Julia Quinn -, Regé-Jean Page, one of the actors who have benefited most from the success of the show, joins the cast of another project.

The interpreter of the Duke of Hastings will in fact be one of the protagonists of the new film by Noah Hawley, the creator of Legion And Fargo, which this time he will sign for Netflix a feature film described as a heist movie between thriller and action. To produce we find the AGBO of Anthony and Joe Russo, who just recently finished filming The Gray Man, their latest filmmaking job that features Regé-Jean Page in the cast.

“AGBO was originally founded to allow us to collaborate with artists we respect and admire”, commented Mike Larocca, who will produce the film for the Russo company. “We are delighted to continue to do so by supporting this Noah Hawley film with Regé-Jean Page.”

The star of Bridgerton, we recall, it is currently also involved in various other projects. In addition to the aforementioned The Gray Man, in which we will see him acting alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, the actor will also be part of the cast of the fantasy Dungeons & Dragons along with names like Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant and Justice Smith. In addition, we will also see it in the new reinterpretation of The Saint Paramount license plate.

As for Bridgerton, the second season will not see the participation of Regé-Jean Page. If you missed them, find them HERE all the details on his farewell to the show.

Source: The Wrap

Photo: Getty (Rich Fury)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED