Bridgerton: the adorable corgi is a total historical rip-off

As cute as he is, Newton, the Sharma sisters’ corgi has nothing to do in season 2 of The Bridgerton Chronicle! Explanations.

Warning, spoilers! This article uncovers key plot elements of Season 2 of The Bridgerton Chronicle. If you haven’t seen it, don’t read on.

The Bridgerton Chronicle is well known for its anachronisms and fantasies with historical reality. And that may even be one of its main attractions. Everyone is well aware that there were no people of color among the British aristocracy under the English Regency (or very few). And no one danced at the balls to Miley Cyrus revisited to the sound of a violin quartet.

But, shockingly, there were no corgis either! Yes, the presence of the adorable corgi Newton, so comfortably installed on the lap of Kate (Simone Ashley) or Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) or making Anthony fall into the water (Jonathan Bailey), is a pure anachronism. Among many others.

It is an academic, Stephanie Howard-Smith, lecturer in animal history at the University of York who teaches us via the site Slate. His published research includes essays on porcelain pugs, reactions to dog culls and the family life of elite dogs in Britain’s dub. XVIIIth century. Just that.

hunt the corgi

The young woman was surprised to see Newton in the “historical” Netflix series: “Until very recently, everything I knew about corgis could be summed up in one sentence: extremely cute Welsh herding dogs adored by Queen Elizabeth II. But, intrigued by Newton’s appearance in Bridgerton, I went corgi hunting through the historical records.“



Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022 Newton (Austin) on the lap of Mary Sharma (Shelley Conn)



According to Stephanie Howard-Smith, corgis have been bred in Wales since medieval times. Speculation suggests that they are descended from small dogs from mainland Europe, brought to the UK by Vikings or Flemish immigrants, but today’s corgis are more closely related genetically to other herding dogs British, like collies.

Corgi, who are you?

The word “corgi” in Welsh means a dog, but not necessarily these short-legged little doggies who accompany the Queen of England today. To find further evidence of the presence of corgis during the Regency, Stephanie Howard-Smith consulted newspaper advertisements of the time. Owners of lost pets used the press to find them and published drawings of their furball there.

But the corgi as we know it today does not appear in the list of listed dogs: “Newfoundland, Dalmatians, Poodles, but not a Corgi“, she wrote.”I also couldn’t find a reliable image of an 18th century Welsh Corgi.th or early 19th centuryth century.“

There is no official trace of today’s corgi until 1925 with the classification of canine pedigrees. The Kennel Club, the most important cynological association in the United Kingdom (in short, a club of dog experts), recognizes on this date two distinct breeds of corgis: the Pembroke and the Cardigan.

And it took the love of a queen for these adorable furballs to become superstars.