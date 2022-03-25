Bridgerton: the bulky offer that Regé-Jean Page rejected to return to the series

This Friday March 25 opens in Netflix season 2 of ‘Bridgerton‘ and the series will no longer feature actor Regé-Jean Page, who played the Duke of Hastings in the first installment.

Last year the actor revealed the reasons why he decided not to continue in the series. “I had been told that my character’s arc was for a single season. I found it interesting because it was a limited series. I contributed my part and then the series continued on its own,” said the actor in an interview with Variety.

“I want the series to continue to do well, but it’s important to complete the character arcs,” he said. Rege-Jean Page.

However, other sources linked to the series assure that the actor does not continue due to “creative differences”. “He is not returning for season two due to creative differences with executive producer Shonda Rhimes and his team,” a source revealed to Page Six.

“He was not satisfied with what they had planned for his character in season 2. His character was going to be important, but not the focus of this new season,” the sources consulted added.

The bulky offer that Regé-Jean Page rejected

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor was offered a special participation with an arc of between 3 and 5 episodes in the new season.

However, Rege-Jean Page he rejected an offer of $50,000 per episode and decided not to be part of season 2 despite the fact that since the production of the series they wanted to have him and did everything possible to convince him.

From the actor’s environment they indicated that he wants to focus on his film career. In fact, he will be part of the next film by the Russo brothers alongside Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas.

In addition, he will star in the movie ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ with Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith. The actor is in his best moment and does not stop receiving offers to work in the cinema after passing through Bridgerton.

