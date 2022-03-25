Bridgerton: the bulky offer that Regé-Jean Page rejected to return to the series

James 5 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 60 Views

This Friday March 25 opens in Netflix season 2 of ‘Bridgerton‘ and the series will no longer feature actor Regé-Jean Page, who played the Duke of Hastings in the first installment.

Last year the actor revealed the reasons why he decided not to continue in the series. “I had been told that my character’s arc was for a single season. I found it interesting because it was a limited series. I contributed my part and then the series continued on its own,” said the actor in an interview with Variety.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Labrinth and the work with Zendaya, songs and church scene

euphoria It became the most commented program on social networks such as Twitter. Rue’s story …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved